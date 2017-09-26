Honepreet Hunt Continues, Haryana Police Raid Her House In Delhi

A police team from Panchkula on Tuesday conducted raids at the Delhi residence of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's "adopted daughter" Honeypreet Insan.

The police reached A-9 Greater Kailash on Tuesday morning in the search of the Dera Chief's daughter but were unable to find her.

Honeypreet, on Monday, approached the Delhi High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail,

Earlier, a similar raid was conducted at Gurusar Modia, which is the native village of Ram Rahim and where he had set up a dera, a hospital, a school, agriculture land and several other buildings.

Honeypreet has been booked in Haryana for allegedly inciting violence following the conviction of Ram Rahim Singh. The Haryana police already issued a lookout notice against her.

Ram Rahim was convicted by the special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25, following which violence and arson had erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa districts of Haryana which had left 41 people dead and several others injured.

The CBI court on August 28 had sentenced Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison for raping two of his disciples in 2002.

