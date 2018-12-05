Pakistan, the most successful team in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, will take on Asian Games silver medallists Malaysia in a crucial Pool D match of the 2018 edition on December 5.

Despite being the most successful team in the tournament's history with four titles, Pakistan have entered the 2018 edition as one of the underdogs. And Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, are expected to give Pakistan a tough fight.

Both the sides have suffered defeats in their respective opening matches. Malaysia were hammered by three-time champions The Netherlands while Pakistan lost to two-time champions Germany 0-1 despite putting up a valiant show.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Malaysia vs Pakistan, Pool D

Date: December 5 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: The Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

TV Guide: Star Sports Network In India, Astro in Malaysia, Sony in Pakistan

Live Streaming: FIH official YouTube Channel, Hotstar

Squads:

Malaysia: Norsyafiq Sumantri, Ramadan Rosli, Marhan Jalil, Fitri Saari, Joel van Huizen, Faizal Saari, Syed Cholan, Sukri Mutalib (c), Firhan Ashaari, Nabil Noor, Kumar Subramaniam, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Azri Hassan, Azuan Hassan, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin, Aiman Rozemi, Hairi Rahman

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Toseeq Arshad, Tasawar Abbas, Rashid Mehmood, Muhammad Irfan Jr., Muhammad Atiq, Ali Shan, Muhammad Rizwan Sr. (c), Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Umar Bhutta, Ammad Butt, Muhammad Zubair, Faisal Qadir, Ajaz Ahmed, Abu Mahmood, Muhammad Irfan