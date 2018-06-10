The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 June 2018 Last Updated at 12:38 pm National

Hindusim Distorted For Political Means, Need To Reclaim It For Its Vision As Faith: Tharoor In London

Outlook Web Bureau
Hindusim Distorted For Political Means, Need To Reclaim It For Its Vision As Faith: Tharoor In London
Representative Image
Hindusim Distorted For Political Means, Need To Reclaim It For Its Vision As Faith: Tharoor In London
outlookindia.com
2018-06-10T12:44:46+0530

There is a need to reclaim Hinduism for its vision as a faith and social practice as it is often "distorted" for political means, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said in London. 

Participating in a conversation with author Namita Gokhale at the opening session of the ZEE Jaipur Literary festival here, Tharoor said that caste is not intrinsic to Hinduism as a religion but is abominable and discriminating against people.

Tharoor discussed the difference between the "vision" of Hinduism and the "social practice" of Hinduism, which he claimed is often "distorted" for political reasons. 

He urged people to stop seeking "spiritual sanction" for abominable behaviour, and pointed out that "everyone has the right to be angry if they have suffered discrimination. Those who haven't, have an obligation to help them get over that anger and be allowed to live decent human lives".

The event, organised at the British Libraray, saw participation from over 100 eminent authors and thinkers from across the globe.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shashi Tharoor London Hindu-Hindus-Hinduism National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : World Cup Soccer: How Valderrama Dribbled A Parallel With Carnatic Drummer Harishankar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters