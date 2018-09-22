﻿
Himachal Pradesh: 13 Died As Bus Falls Into A 100-Metre-Gauge

The administration had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly-mangled bus. The accident spot was seeing rainfall.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2018
2018-09-22T15:41:57+0530

Thirteen people on Saturday lost their lives as an overcrowded bus skidded off and fell into a 100-metre gorge in Himachal Pradesh. Ten people reportedly died on the spot, said a police official.

The vehicle was going to Tiuni in Uttarakhand from Hakoti in Shimla district when it fell into the gorge near Snail, some 65 km from the state capital.

Among the dead was a seven-year-old child.

Witnesses said the administration had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly-mangled bus. The accident spot was seeing rainfall.

Rescue workers said the road where the accident occurred was badly damaged and there was no parapet to prevent the vehicle from rolling down.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Governor Acharya Devvrat expressed grief over the accident.

(IANS)

