Haryana: Two Police Personnel Including Woman SI Suspended Over Refusal To Register Rape Complaint

Two police personnel, including a woman sub-inspector, on Thursday allegedly refused to register a rape victim's complaint and forced her to work out a compromise with the accused in Haryana.

The two police personnel SHO Santosh Kumar and SI Anju Devi have been suspended and booked under the same case.

"A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them. The complaint has now been lodged and on its basis, a case registered against three others," the SP said.

In her complaint, the 34-year-old woman said that on September 16 she had gone to a shop to purchase school bags for her children where a salesman told her to go to the basement to choose the product.

When she reached the basement, she was overpowered by the accused and sexually assaulted, police said, adding she later named three people allegedly involved in the incident.

When she approached the SHO, he allegedly did not register the FIR even a day after the incident and instead forced her to work out a compromise with the three accused, the SP said.

The SHO sent her to the women police station where SI Anju Devi too allegedly tried to prevent her from lodging the FIR, Akram said, adding further investigations were underway and the rape accused would be nabbed soon.

(PTI)