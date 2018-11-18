Haryana CM Khattar Says Most Rape Cases Filed Are Fake

While Addressing a gathering on November 15 in Kalka, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar courted controversy by making objectionable remarks saying that most of the rape incidences usually happen between known people.



"The incidents of rape haven't increased. These used to happen before as well. Today, only the concerns have grown. 80 to 90 percent of the incidents happen between people who already know each other," Khattar remarked.

"They roam around together for some time and if one day they get in some quarrel, they file an FIR claiming that they have been raped," Khattar had said.



He further said that most of the incidences are between people who usually spend time together but after some arguments, file a rape complaint.

In September this year, the alleged abduction and gang rape of a 19-year-old girl from Haryana's Rewari had created a nation-wide outrage. Three accused were later arrested in the case.

In another ghastly incident that happened in October this year in the state, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped while returning from school in Rewari district.

(With inputs from agencies)