Haryana: 5 Killed, 9 Injured As Car Falls From Jindal Bridge In Hisar

Five persons were killed and nine others injured in Hisar town of Haryana on Wednesday when a speeding car ran over two men sleeping on the roadside and then fell from a bridge, police said.

The out of control car had first hit another car on the Jindal bridge before running over the two sleeping labourers from Bihar, a police officer said.

It had three occupants when it fell from the bridge, killing all on board.

The accident happened after traffic was allowed along one-way on the bridge causing congestion, as work was going on in the other part, the police officer said.

IANS