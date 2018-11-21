﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Haryana: 5 Killed, 9 Injured As Car Falls From Jindal Bridge In Hisar

Haryana: 5 Killed, 9 Injured As Car Falls From Jindal Bridge In Hisar

The out of control car had first hit another car on the Jindal bridge before running over the two sleeping labourers from Bihar, a police officer said.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2018
Haryana: 5 Killed, 9 Injured As Car Falls From Jindal Bridge In Hisar
Representational Image
Haryana: 5 Killed, 9 Injured As Car Falls From Jindal Bridge In Hisar
outlookindia.com
2018-11-21T10:16:28+0530

Five persons were killed and nine others injured in Hisar town of Haryana on Wednesday when a speeding car ran over two men sleeping on the roadside and then fell from a bridge, police said. 

The out of control car had first hit another car on the Jindal bridge before running over the two sleeping labourers from Bihar, a police officer said.

It had three occupants when it fell from the bridge, killing all on board.

The accident happened after traffic was allowed along one-way on the bridge causing congestion, as work was going on in the other part, the police officer said.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Haryana Accidents National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : AAP Leader Suresh Sharma Shot Thrice By Unidentified Man In Amritsar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters