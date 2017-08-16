The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
16 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:01 pm National

Govt Has Taken Tough Measures Against 'Blue Whale' Game: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad warned all IT platforms to abide by directions given by IT ministry and “any violation will be taken very seriously”.
Outlook Web Bureau
Govt Has Taken Tough Measures Against 'Blue Whale' Game: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Representative Image
Govt Has Taken Tough Measures Against 'Blue Whale' Game: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Union information and technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the government has taken tough measures against 'Blue Whale' game which has led to the suicides of children in India and other countries.

“Clear instructions have been issued to tech platforms regarding this…Under the Indian IT ecosystem, no initiative will be permitted that provokes young boys to commit suicide, this is plainly unacceptable,” he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Prasad also warned all IT platforms to abide by directions given by IT ministry and “any violation will be taken very seriously”.

The government has already directed internet majors - Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo - to immediately remove the links of dangerous online game Blue Whale Challenge.

"Instances of children committing suicide while Blue Whale Challenge have been reported in India...You are hereby requested to ensure that any such link of this deadly game in its own name or similar game is immediately removed from your platform," ministry of electronics and IT(Meity) said in a letter dated August 11 to the internet majors.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ravi Shankar Prasad Delhi - New Delhi Suicides National Reportage
Next Story : Family Of 22-Year-Old Kerala Man Who Killed Self Suspect 'Blue Whale Challenge' Addiction As Cause
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters