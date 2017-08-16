Govt Has Taken Tough Measures Against 'Blue Whale' Game: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union information and technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the government has taken tough measures against 'Blue Whale' game which has led to the suicides of children in India and other countries.

“Clear instructions have been issued to tech platforms regarding this…Under the Indian IT ecosystem, no initiative will be permitted that provokes young boys to commit suicide, this is plainly unacceptable,” he said.

Prasad also warned all IT platforms to abide by directions given by IT ministry and “any violation will be taken very seriously”.

The government has already directed internet majors - Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo - to immediately remove the links of dangerous online game Blue Whale Challenge.



"Instances of children committing suicide while Blue Whale Challenge have been reported in India...You are hereby requested to ensure that any such link of this deadly game in its own name or similar game is immediately removed from your platform," ministry of electronics and IT(Meity) said in a letter dated August 11 to the internet majors.