02 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:51 pm National

Got News About Cabinet Expansion From Media, Haven't Asked The BJP, Says Sena Chief Thackeray

'I have got news about the Cabinet expansion only from media. I have not enquired about it (from the central BJP leadership). I have neither received any communication from anybody nor are we hungry for power'
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo-PTI
outlookindia.com
2017-09-02T15:52:58+0530

NDA partner Shiv Sena has not received any communication from the BJP over the inclusion of its members in the Union Cabinet expansion scheduled for tomorrow, party chief Uddhav Thackeray today said.

"I have got news about the Cabinet expansion only from media. I have not enquired about it (from the central BJP leadership). I have neither received any communication from anybody nor are we hungry for power," Thackeray told reporters here.

"Today everyone is busy with the Cabinet expansion at the Centre. However, we are only busy about ensuring the (good) health of Mumbai citizens (after the deluge earlier this week,)" Thackeray told reporters here.

The Sena chief said the party's ideology for the last 50 years has been - 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics.

Though a long-time ally of the BJP, Sena has often been at loggerheads with the senior partner. Its lone member in the Union ministry is Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10 am tomorrow, a top government official said.

It will be the third such exercise since he took office in May, 2014.

PTI 

Outlook Web Bureau Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Shiv Sena BJP Cabinet & Council of Ministers National

