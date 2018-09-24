Goa: Two Ministers Dropped From Cabinet Due To Ill Health

Due to illness, two ministers have been dropped from Manohar Parrikar’s cabinet in Goa on Monday.

Francis D’Souza, who was heading the urban development department, and Madkaikar, heading power ministry have been sick for some time and are admitted to the hospital.

The development comes at a time when Chief Minister Parrikar is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

D'Souza is currently admitted at a hospital in the USA, while Madkaikar, who had suffered a brain stroke in June, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Two BJP leaders Nilesh Cabral and Milind Naik; will be sworn in as ministers Monday evening, the official said.

Naik was the power minister in the previous Laxmikant Parsekar-led cabinet, while Cabral would be sworn in for the first time.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah had said Sunday that Parrikar would continue in his post and announced that a reshuffle of the state's ministers would soon take place.

(PTI)