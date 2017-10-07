Goa Govt Tells All Schools To Put Up Portraits Of Modi, Prez Kovind

The Goa education department has instructed all the schools to put up pictures of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their premises when the institutions resume after Diwali vacation.

The order by education department is part of the instructions issued by the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar during the recently held meeting with the department heads.

"The education department has initiated the process to inform all the heads of the schools including aided and government run institutions to put up portrait of the President and Prime Minister in their premises," a senior department official said today.

He said the instructions are part of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development's (HRD) rule which makes it mandatory for the schools to have portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, the Prime Minister and the President for the students to know about them.

"There are some children who don't know the name of Prime Minister or President. That is part of their educational activity," he added.

The state has more than 2,000 schools including primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary institutions. (PTI)