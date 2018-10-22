Goa Govt Stable, There Is No Impasse: Suresh Prabhu

﻿
He added that he is responsible for the "health of citizens and not the health of politics".

Outlook Web Bureau 22 October 2018
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu on Monday avoided answering questions related to an ongoing political impasse triggered by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's ailment.

Asked to comment on the fluid political scenario in Goa,Prabhu responded that the government is stable."What is the impasse? There is no impasse. The government is stable." He added that he is responsible for the "health of citizens and not the health of politics".

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 15 due to his ailment. Parrikar's health has stimulated political instability in the state.

Parrikar's failure to attend to day-to-day administrative and political chores due to his prolonged treatment has instigated the allies to step up and is forcing the government to choose successor for the ailing Chief Minister.

(With Inputs From IANS)

