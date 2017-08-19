Goa Government Launches Biofuel- Run Buses

The Goa government on Friday, launched three biofuel-powered buses here on a pilot basis.

The project is a part of the state government's comprehensive mobility plan announced in the recent budget.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar launched the project by taking the first ride in the bus, which will be operated by Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL), a state-run body.

Talking to reporters later, Parrikar said, "We had announced that the state will introduce a comprehensive mobility plan for the entire state. Total Rs 150 crore have been earmarked for the purpose in the state budget, which was tabled recently."

The state government has taken three buses on a trial basis, and depending upon the success their number will increase in the days to come, he added.

The buses, which run on bio-gas or ethanol, have been manufactured by Scania Commercial Vehicles India Private Ltd.

"The company will be required to maintain the bus for 15 years. The state government will only operate the bus and collect the ticket and pay the company on per-kilometre basis," Parrikar said.

"The ticketing would be done through automated system. The bus will have swiping machines. One can enter the bus after swiping the card," he said.

The chief minister said the ticket prices would be as per the general rates applicable in the state.