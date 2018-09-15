Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Admitted To AIIMS For Treatment

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday.

"He is being examined by a team of doctors and will undergo a few tests," the source said.

News agency PTI quoted sources as saying that Parrikar had on Friday spoken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah over phone, who enquired about his health.

"Parrikar spoke to Shah and briefed him about the political situation in the state, and also informed him about his health condition. It was decided that Parrikar will continue as the chief minister but he might give some of his portfolios to his cabinet colleagues," PTI quoted a party leader as saying.

"By next week, the government will work out the exact arrangement through which the work burden on Parrikar could be reduced. A thought would also be given to replacing the two ailing ministers in the cabinet, Pandurang Madkaikar and Francis D'Souza," the leader said.

A central team of Bharatiya Janata Party observers is also expected to arrive in Goa and meet legislators and representatives of allied parties, while also finalising an alternative leader of the BJP-led coalition government in Parrikar's absence.

Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment, returned from the US after a medical check-up last week. He was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district Thursday evening.

Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.

