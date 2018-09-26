Get Sleepless Nights When A Soldier Is Martyred: Rajnath

﻿
This comes after Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Narender Singh was brutally killed by Pakistani forces earlier this month.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2018
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he gets sleepless nights whenever a soldier is martyred.

"Recently a BSF Jawan was martyred in firing by Pakistan. People may not know but whenever such incident happens we get sleepless nights. Our jawans are the country's pride," he said while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers programme here on Tuesday.

This comes after Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Narender Singh was brutally killed by Pakistani forces earlier this month.

The body of the BSF Head Constable, who went missing after an unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu's Ramgarh sector on September 18, was found with multiple bullet injuries on his torso, even on his neck, on Wednesday.

His son had also sought assistance from the Home Minister and concerned authorities.

(ANI)

  

