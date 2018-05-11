The Website
11 May 2018

Former Maharashtra ATS Chief Himanshu Roy Commits Suicide In Mumbai

Outlook Web Bureau
Former Maharashtra ATS Chief Himanshu Roy Commits Suicide In Mumbai
Former Maharashtra ATS Chief Himanshu Roy Commits Suicide In Mumbai
Former Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy, who was suffering from cancer, commited suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Friday. 

Roy, a 1988-batch IPS officer, shot himself with his service revolver, according to initial reports.

Roy has headed the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and also worked as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Mumbai.

During 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing and betting case, he was responsible for arrest of Vindu Dara Singh was for alleged links to bookies in this spot fixing. 

Roy solved several sensational cases, including the firing on Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar's driver Arif Bael, journalist J Dey murder case and the Laila Khan murder case.

Details are awaited...

