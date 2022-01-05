Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Vini Vici’s Aviram Saharai Happy To Be Able To Perform In India Despite Rising Covid-19 Cases

One half of the popular Israeli electronica duo was happy to perform at the recently concluded Sunburn Music Festival in Goa, last month.

Vini Vici’s Aviram Saharai on his recent Sunburn Music Festival in Goa. | PR Handout

2022-01-05T16:03:44+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 4:03 pm

 “We were praying for the show to take place, and we are just happy that it did happen. These days we get to know about an hour before if the gig is going to happen or not,” says Aviram Saharai, one half of the popular psytrance duo from Israel. 

 “Honestly to me the number that way doesn’t matter. If its 100 people or 20,000 people at my concert, I am still going to perform in the same way, because I respect every single person that sees me. The numbers were slowly coming back to normal, and we are still trying to find a way to be able to do live shows with all the safeguards and covid-19 guidelines, but it is definitely different that it was before,” adds Saharai, who has been coming to India ever since he was 18 years old. Especially Goa, because, “it’s the world capital of psytrance!”  

 
 
 
Psytrance is a subgenre of electronica, and its roots can be found right here in Goa India. “I remember, when I was 18-years-old I came to Goa for the first time and that time the crowds were much smaller, but now there are so many people who listen to this kind of music. It's really nice to see the growth in the number,” he says.  

India has been a big hub for electronica music lovers and over the years it has become one of the top spots in the world, to experience the culture of electronic dance music.  

“India and Goa especially have been at the forefront of this entire electronica movement. It is a big part of the global electronic dance movement, and especially if you are a psytrance lover, India is definitely a great place to be in,” he signs off.  

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

  

