Varun Dhawan Hints At Tying Knot With Girlfriend Natasha Dalal In 2021

The year 2020 saw top celebrities tying the knot in a private ceremony amidst the pandemic. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was amongst the celebs who were expected to get married last year, however the Covid-19 pandemic spilled water on the plans.

Actor Varun Dhawan gave hints to his fans on his marriage plans in the year 2021. Varun said in an interview that "2021" may be the year he will tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, if the Covid situation gets better.

In an interview with Filmfare magazine, Varun said, "Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty."

Varun Dhawan has been dating his childhood love Natasha Dalal since quite a few years. He revealed how he fell in love with his designer girlfriend, Natasha. Speaking on Kareena Kapoor's radio show "What Women Want," Varun Dhawan disclosed how he met Natasha for the first time during his shool days. “I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it, Varun said on the show.

Apart from Varun-Natasha, there's another celebrity couple who are asked quite frequently about their marriage plans, any guesses? Yes, the cute couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have revealed their marriage plans in an interview. They cited Covid-19 for putting their plans on hold for now.

Varun was recently seen in the lead role in the comedy movie "Coolie No 1", casted opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie was released on Christmas and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

