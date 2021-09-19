Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Top 5 Songs Of The Week: From Lil Nas X’s ‘That’s What I Want’ To Jubin Nautiyal's 'Rim Jhim'

Top 5 Songs Of The Week: From Lil Nas X’s ‘That’s What I Want’ To Jubin Nautiyal's 'Rim Jhim'

From The dance-pop number 'That's What I want' by Lil Nas X to the soft romantic song ' Rim Jhim' by Jubin Nautiyal, here are the top 5 songs of this week.

Top 5 Songs Of The Week: From Lil Nas X’s ‘That’s What I Want’ To Jubin Nautiyal's 'Rim Jhim'
From The dance-pop number 'That's What I Want' by Lil Nas X to the soft romantic song ' Rim Jhim' by Jubin Nautiyal, here are the top 5 songs of this week. | Source: YouTube

Trending

Top 5 Songs Of The Week: From Lil Nas X’s ‘That’s What I Want’ To Jubin Nautiyal's 'Rim Jhim'
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T13:41:04+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 1:41 pm

‘That’s What I Want’ By Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X’s latest song perfectly sums up his musical sensibilities which are a blend of smooth electric pop music with hip-hop elements. His music, makes one dance, sing along and also, makes one think, thanks to the incredible lyrics in which he conveys really powerful emotions. ‘That’s What I Want’ is exactly that kind of a song, which you cannot just sit and listen to.

'Surviving The Game' By Skillet

Skillet is a gospel rock band, and so almost of their songs have a lot of religious connotations in them. However, if one is able to distance themselves from the lyrics, the music is very hard rock, with amazing drum rolls and some heavily distorted guitar riffs. 'Surviving The Game' is that perfect rock song, which one can listen to when they are angry or want to do things that provide an adrenaline rush.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

'Bad Boy X Bad Girl' by Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi

A beautiful dance number that will bring a smile on faces. Badshah is forever experimenting with different soundscapes, and ‘Bad Boy X Bad Girl’ has that extremely dance-pop vibe, with a beautiful melody hook dominating the entire song. Nikhita Gandhi’s dreamy vocals just take the song to a completely different level, and this song can soon become one of the club anthems.

'Rim Jhim' By Jubin Nautiyal and Ami Mishra

A very old school romantic song, that will evoke the nostalgia of the romantic songs of the 90s.  It's that typical love song, which explosers the idea of perfect love, and that perfect idea of romance, and how rainy season feels even more beautiful when one has love around them. Jubin Nautiyal, convinces with the right emotion in the song, as if he is living that moment while singing the song.

‘Run’ by Vasundhara Vee

Vasundhra Vee’s vocal prowess, is quite evident in her recent release ‘Run’, much like her musical sensibilities. The song is hauntingly beautiful and has a very bitter sweet emotion feeling to it, which pushes the listener to break through, and the overall feeling after listening to the song is that of freedom. Vasundhara nails the highs and lows in the song, and just beautifully conveys the idea of one’s constant struggle while searching for happiness.

Tags

Samarth Goyal Jubin Nautiyal Delhi Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Raashii Khanna honoured with 'Most Popular Actor Female' at Sakshi Excellence Awards

Raashii Khanna honoured with 'Most Popular Actor Female' at Sakshi Excellence Awards

‘I ask for your forgiveness’; What Big B Said After a Fan Asked Him Why He Endorses Paan Masala

‘Nicolas Cage ‘Is Never Going To Retire’ From Acting

IT Department Alleges Sonu Sood Of Financial Irregularities Worth Rs 250 crores

Neha Dhupia Opens Up About Her Second Pregnancy

Divya Agarwal Declared Winner Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

Daisy Shah: Love Animals With All Your Heart, And If You Can’t, Then Don’t Hate Them Or Harm Them

Rana Daggubati: Getting An Opportunity To Work With Power Star Pawan Kalyan Has Truly Been Wonderful

Photo Gallery

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Former Girlfriend Somy Ali: I Have Had Suicidal Thoughts

Salman Khan’s Former Girlfriend Somy Ali: I Have Had Suicidal Thoughts

Jacqueline Fernandez To Nargis Fakhri – Foreign Divas Who Made A Dynamic Mark In Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez To Nargis Fakhri – Foreign Divas Who Made A Dynamic Mark In Bollywood

Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out Against Aam Aadmi Party Spokesperson Raghav Chadha After His Misogynistic Comment

Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out Against Aam Aadmi Party Spokesperson Raghav Chadha After His Misogynistic Comment

IT Department Finds Irregularities Of Over Rs 20 Crores By Sonu Sood

IT Department Finds Irregularities Of Over Rs 20 Crores By Sonu Sood

Read More from Outlook

Congress Cancels Legislature Party Meeting, High Command Likely To Announce Punjab CM Directly

Congress Cancels Legislature Party Meeting, High Command Likely To Announce Punjab CM Directly

Harish Manav / In the race for CM, there has been an influx of MLAs from Sunil Jakhar's house since morning, while the meeting of MLAs is also going on at Sukhjinder Randhawa's house. It is believed that Jakhar could be the Chief Minister as a Hindu face, while Randhawa could be made the Deputy Chief Minister.

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

Outlook Web Desk / A minister in the earlier Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government in Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he is a ‘Congressman’.

Hathras Gang Rape: A Year To The Ground

Hathras Gang Rape: A Year To The Ground

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / First of Outlook’s six-part series that capture the horror and heartbreak at Hathras village in Uttar Pradesh a year ago.

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said the militant attacks taking place in the Valley reflect the frustration of pro-Pakistan forces.

Advertisement