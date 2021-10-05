Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Three Years Of 'Andhadhun': Ayushmann Khurrana 'Thanks' Sriram Raghvan For Choosing Him 'In The Masterpiece'

As 'Andhadhun' completes three years of its release today, actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he felt "challenged as an artiste" when he was shooting for the film directed by Sriram Raghvan.

Three Years Of 'Andhadhun': Ayushmann Khurrana 'Thanks' Sriram Raghvan For Choosing Him 'In The Masterpiece'
'Andhadhun' starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte completes three years of its release today

Trending

Three Years Of 'Andhadhun': Ayushmann Khurrana 'Thanks' Sriram Raghvan For Choosing Him 'In The Masterpiece'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-05T12:13:36+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 12:13 pm

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has said that he will always consider himself “fortunate” to have been able to work with director Sriram Raghavn, in the film ‘Andhadhun’, which completes three years of its release today.

In an interview Khurrana said that he felt that the comic-thriller “was a combination of everything that is fresh, unique, and path-breaking."

"I naturally gravitate towards edgy and disruptive scripts. Sriram Raghavan is one of the best directors of our country and I'm fortunate that I got the opportunity to creatively collaborate with him,” Khurrana said in an interview."

The film revolves around Akash, a visually-impaired piano player, who unwittingly becomes entangled in a number of problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor.

Ayushmann said that he "surrendered" to Raghavan's vision and his mastery.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

"I'm proud that Andhadhun is part of my filmography. It is a project that made me unlearn and learn a lot. Playing a blind man who plays the piano was not an easy task," he said

The 37-year-old actor revealed that he was hand-held by the director all through the preparation process and shoot which resulted in him delivering a brilliant performance that earned him the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards.

"I couldn't have done this with authenticity if I didn't have a visionary person like Sriram sir to handhold me. I have to credit Pooja Ladha Surti (co-writer and editor) for her magic in shaping the film. And I'm thankful to my piano coach Akshayye Varma too," he says.

Ayushmann Khurrana felt challenged as an artiste during 'Andhadhun' and that propelled him to deliver his best on screen.

“I'm a total director's actor and 'Andhadhun' made me a better actor than before. It taught me to always challenge myself as an artiste and be a restless creative soul. 'Andhadhun' was one of the most fulfilling films creatively for me as it gave me the freedom to express myself freely. So, all credit to Sriram sir for bringing out a side to me that I didn't think existed and I thank him for choosing me to be a part of his masterpiece," he said.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ayushmann Khurrana Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Sussanne Khan Defends Aryan Khan; Says, ‘He Was At The Wrong Place At The Wrong time’

Sussanne Khan Defends Aryan Khan; Says, ‘He Was At The Wrong Place At The Wrong time’

Amidst Rumours Of ‘Sooryvanshi’ Booking All Theatres In India, Disney’s ‘Eternals’ Sticks To Diwali release

‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ Reunion Finally Happening; Rupali Ganguly Shares Pics From The Shoot

Justin Bieber Ventures Into Cannabis Business To ‘Destigmatize The Consumption Of Recreational Cannabis’

Abhishek Banerjee: 'I am An Actor Because Of The Internet'

Mick Jagger Opens Up On The Rolling Stones' Decision To Continue Touring After Charlie Watts' Death

Shehnaaz Gill To Resume Work From October 7; Will Shoot For ‘Honsla Rakh’s Promotional Song

After Aryan Khan’s Custody Extension, Karan Johar Rushes Back To Mumbai; Maheep Kapoor And Others Visit Mannat

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

The Postal Memoirs

The Postal Memoirs

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Gets Into Nostalgia Mode As He Shoots ‘Raksha Bandhan’ At His Hometown

Akshay Kumar Gets Into Nostalgia Mode As He Shoots ‘Raksha Bandhan’ At His Hometown

Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Bigg Boss 15 Written Updates, Day 1: Fights Begin Early In The ‘BB’ Jungle As Contestants Clash Right Away

Bigg Boss 15 Written Updates, Day 1: Fights Begin Early In The ‘BB’ Jungle As Contestants Clash Right Away

Mumbai Court Extends Aryan Khan’s NCB Custody Till October 7

Mumbai Court Extends Aryan Khan’s NCB Custody Till October 7

Read More from Outlook

Priyanka Gandhi’s Detention ‘Illegal’, No Rule Of Law In Uttar Pradesh: Chidambaram

Priyanka Gandhi’s Detention ‘Illegal’, No Rule Of Law In Uttar Pradesh: Chidambaram

Outlook Web Desk / The senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram alleged Uttar Pradesh police is working on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Outlook Web Desk / According to reports, the incident on Sunday was not isolated but the culmination of a series of incidents. Tension brewed last week after a video of Ajay Mishra Teni warning protesters went viral.

Pandora Papers: Does It Help India Fight Black Money Better?

Pandora Papers: Does It Help India Fight Black Money Better?

Suchetana Ray, Kamalika Ghosh / ICIJ's Pandora documents expose offshore dealings of the high and the mighty like King of Jordan, the presidents of Ukraine, Kenya and Ecuador, the prime minister of the Czech Republic.

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Alka Pande / It is time for us to celebrate the iconic women in our sacred literature, Sita, Draupadi and Radha, in their various identities and vernacular manifestations.

Advertisement