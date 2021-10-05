Three Years Of 'Andhadhun': Ayushmann Khurrana 'Thanks' Sriram Raghvan For Choosing Him 'In The Masterpiece'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has said that he will always consider himself “fortunate” to have been able to work with director Sriram Raghavn, in the film ‘Andhadhun’, which completes three years of its release today.

In an interview Khurrana said that he felt that the comic-thriller “was a combination of everything that is fresh, unique, and path-breaking."

"I naturally gravitate towards edgy and disruptive scripts. Sriram Raghavan is one of the best directors of our country and I'm fortunate that I got the opportunity to creatively collaborate with him,” Khurrana said in an interview."

The film revolves around Akash, a visually-impaired piano player, who unwittingly becomes entangled in a number of problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor.

Ayushmann said that he "surrendered" to Raghavan's vision and his mastery.

"I'm proud that Andhadhun is part of my filmography. It is a project that made me unlearn and learn a lot. Playing a blind man who plays the piano was not an easy task," he said

The 37-year-old actor revealed that he was hand-held by the director all through the preparation process and shoot which resulted in him delivering a brilliant performance that earned him the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards.

"I couldn't have done this with authenticity if I didn't have a visionary person like Sriram sir to handhold me. I have to credit Pooja Ladha Surti (co-writer and editor) for her magic in shaping the film. And I'm thankful to my piano coach Akshayye Varma too," he says.

Ayushmann Khurrana felt challenged as an artiste during 'Andhadhun' and that propelled him to deliver his best on screen.

“I'm a total director's actor and 'Andhadhun' made me a better actor than before. It taught me to always challenge myself as an artiste and be a restless creative soul. 'Andhadhun' was one of the most fulfilling films creatively for me as it gave me the freedom to express myself freely. So, all credit to Sriram sir for bringing out a side to me that I didn't think existed and I thank him for choosing me to be a part of his masterpiece," he said.

