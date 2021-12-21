Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Feels Staying Relevant Is a Constant Challenge In Tv Industry

The actor, who was last seen playing the role of Kuldeep Chaddha in the show 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti', has lately developed interest in digital content as well.

Talking about the challenges he still faces, the actor tells us, "Surviving and keeping myself relevant with changing times and demands is the constant challenge. I now want to explore digital platforms. I am open to exploring all mediums where I can get an opportunity to work with different teams, ideas and reach etc. Today the digital space has grown huge and there is a massive scope for more growth. Its target audience, its content, is very different from the GEC (General Entertainment Channels) shows that I have been a part of as an actor. It's potentially a superb platform to showcase his/her talent."

Many television actors have made their OTT debut with various web series lately and have got a new lease of life as artists. However, digital content, with its different target audience is also known to be more uncensored and bold.

Is Surryavanshi ready to be part of bold content?