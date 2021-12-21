Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Feels Staying Relevant Is a Constant Challenge In Tv Industry

Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi has been part of popular television shows for the last 16 years but says that changing times pose new challenges.

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Feels Staying Relevant Is a Constant Challenge In Tv Industry
Actor Siddhaant Surryavanshi. | PR Handout

Trending

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Feels Staying Relevant Is a Constant Challenge In Tv Industry
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T23:44:59+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 11:44 pm

The actor, who was last seen playing the role of Kuldeep Chaddha in the show 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti', has lately developed interest in digital content as well.

Talking about the challenges he still faces, the actor tells us, "Surviving and keeping myself relevant with changing times and demands is the constant challenge. I now want to explore digital platforms. I am open to exploring all mediums where I can get an opportunity to work with different teams, ideas and reach etc. Today the digital space has grown huge and there is a massive scope for more growth. Its target audience, its content, is very different from the GEC (General Entertainment Channels) shows that I have been a part of as an actor. It's potentially a superb platform to showcase his/her talent."

Many television actors have made their OTT debut with various web series lately and have got a new lease of life as artists. However, digital content, with its different target audience is also known to be more uncensored and bold.

Is Surryavanshi ready to be part of bold content?

 
"It all depends on the script and how it has been shot and portrayed. I am not entirely comfortable to be honest. I have to be fully convinced if I am asked to do a particular scene like that and not just for the shock value or some silly titillation for the audience," says the actor.

The actor, who has been part of shows such as 'Sufiyana Pyaar Mera', 'Waaris', 'Mamta', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' among others, hopes that the coming year is better than what 2021 was. However, he does accept that the pandemic taught him a lot.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

"Like everyone, 2021 was tough on me and my family. I am glad that I and my family survived the difficult time but the pandemic is not over yet.There are a lot of things that I learnt during the pandemic. It has been a learning curve but 2021 overall has been good. I am grateful to God for that and I can only wish 2022 is better and bigger than 2021.. At the same time I genuinely wish for everyone to have a good 2022. The world has endured enough in the last two years. It's time this pandemic ends & we all live normal lives again," he says.

 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Yashika Mathur Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Mumbai India Television show Television Rating Points (TRP) Entertainment OTT Platforms Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sai Pallavi: I Learnt Dance Looking At Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai

Sai Pallavi: I Learnt Dance Looking At Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai

Paran Bandhopadhyay: Bengali Cinema Today Isn’t Paying Attention To Our Own Culturally-Rich Content

Saqib Saleem On Receiving Nasty Reviews For 'Race 3': Some Reviews Felt Personal

Hamsa Nandini Opens Up About Her On-Going Battle With Breast Cancer

Kapil Dev Paid Around Rs 5 Crore to Share His Story for Ranveer Singh's '83'?

Harry Potter Reunion Got You Excited? We Deserve A Reunion For These Bollywood Films Too

Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Baby Milestone Of Taimur Ali Khan On His Birthday

Andrew Garfield's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Trends As Fans Demand A Sequel For The Film

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan's Honest Confessions On Her Competition With Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Radhika Madan

Sara Ali Khan's Honest Confessions On Her Competition With Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Radhika Madan

With Success Of 'Spider-Man’, ‘Pushpa’, Experts Predict Happier Days For Box Office Collections

With Success Of 'Spider-Man’, ‘Pushpa’, Experts Predict Happier Days For Box Office Collections

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Sati In 'Matrix Resurrections'

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Sati In 'Matrix Resurrections'

'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Trailer Out: Appears To Be A Nostalgic Treat For Potterheads

'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Trailer Out: Appears To Be A Nostalgic Treat For Potterheads

Read More from Outlook

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Seema Guha / President Putin’s telephone call to Prime Minister Modi has fuelled speculation of a Moscow initiative to broker peace between the two Asian giants.

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

Koushik Paul / India have themselves to blame for the loss against Japan. India will face Pakistan for the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 bronze medal. Get here highlights of IND vs JPN match.

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC predictably swept the Kolkata Municipal corporation elections but the Left came second in 65 wards and secured about 11 per cent votes, against BJP’s 9 per cent.

Advertisement