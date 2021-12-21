Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Feels Staying Relevant Is a Constant Challenge In Tv Industry

The actor, who was last seen playing the role of Kuldeep Chaddha in the show 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti', has lately developed interest in digital content as well.
Talking about the challenges he still faces, the actor tells us, "Surviving and keeping myself relevant with changing times and demands is the constant challenge. I now want to explore digital platforms. I am open to exploring all mediums where I can get an opportunity to work with different teams, ideas and reach etc. Today the digital space has grown huge and there is a massive scope for more growth. Its target audience, its content, is very different from the GEC (General Entertainment Channels) shows that I have been a part of as an actor. It's potentially a superb platform to showcase his/her talent."
Many television actors have made their OTT debut with various web series lately and have got a new lease of life as artists. However, digital content, with its different target audience is also known to be more uncensored and bold.
Is Surryavanshi ready to be part of bold content?
"It all depends on the script and how it has been shot and portrayed. I am not entirely comfortable to be honest. I have to be fully convinced if I am asked to do a particular scene like that and not just for the shock value or some silly titillation for the audience," says the actor.
The actor, who has been part of shows such as 'Sufiyana Pyaar Mera', 'Waaris', 'Mamta', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' among others, hopes that the coming year is better than what 2021 was. However, he does accept that the pandemic taught him a lot.
"Like everyone, 2021 was tough on me and my family. I am glad that I and my family survived the difficult time but the pandemic is not over yet.There are a lot of things that I learnt during the pandemic. It has been a learning curve but 2021 overall has been good. I am grateful to God for that and I can only wish 2022 is better and bigger than 2021.. At the same time I genuinely wish for everyone to have a good 2022. The world has endured enough in the last two years. It's time this pandemic ends & we all live normal lives again," he says.