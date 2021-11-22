Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty Writes On 'Bearing Hard Times' In Anniversary Post For Raj Kundra

The couple, who got married on November 22 in 2009, celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary today (November 22).

Shilpa Shetty Writes On 'Bearing Hard Times' In Anniversary Post For Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Pens On "Bearing Hard Times" In Anniversary Post For Raj Kundra | Instagram/@peopleofbollywood

Trending

Shilpa Shetty Writes On 'Bearing Hard Times' In Anniversary Post For Raj Kundra
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T16:39:03+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 4:39 pm

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and businessman Raj Kundra celebrate their 12 year anniversary today (November 22). On this occasion, Shetty posted some precious wedding photos and spoke about "promises, commitment, and faith" in an Instagram note addressed to Kundra on their big day. 

The actress penned a heartfelt note in her Instagram post for the duo. "Here's to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions... our children." she added. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shetty also expressed her appreciation to individuals who helped her and her family through their difficult times.

Kundra was detained by Mumbai Police in July in connection with the creation and distribution of pornographic videos using mobile apps. On September 20, he was released from the Arthur Road jail after a Mumbai court granted him bail. A Mumbai-based businessman also filed a cheating case against the pair earlier this month, accusing them of defrauding him of Rs 1.51 crore. Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, issued a statement denying any involvement in the case.

Shetty and  Kundra have a son named Viaan and welcomed daughter Samisha, last year via surrogacy.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra New Delhi Raj Kundra Anniversary Couple Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised In Chennai

Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised In Chennai

'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra calls Nishant Bhat ‘Biggest Manipulator’

American Music Awards 2021: BTS Becomes Artist Of The Year, Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And Others Congratulate Ajay Devgn On Completing 30 Years In Bollywood

'Anupamaa' Actress Madhavi Gogate Dead

Kanwar Grewal: The Valorous Voice Of Farmers Protest

Nushrratt Bharuccha Wishes More Makers Could See Her In Different Roles

Outlook Journalist Wins Prestigious Laadli Media Award For Second Consecutive Year

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

In The Name Of Qawwal: Delhi Art Exhibition Reveals The Untold Story Of Qawwali In India

In The Name Of Qawwal: Delhi Art Exhibition Reveals The Untold Story Of Qawwali In India

World Television Day: Nyyraa Banerji, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani And Others Share Earliest TV Memories

World Television Day: Nyyraa Banerji, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani And Others Share Earliest TV Memories

Bhuvan Bam: I Stay Away From Doing Comedy On Politics, Religion

Bhuvan Bam: I Stay Away From Doing Comedy On Politics, Religion

Yami Gautam: If I Missed A Role Because I Got Married, Then Probably It Wasn't Worth It

Yami Gautam: If I Missed A Role Because I Got Married, Then Probably It Wasn't Worth It

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave of Srinagar.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement