Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Sanya Malhotra Talks About Her Heart-Wrenching Breakup

“I think break-ups are hard for everyone. That is what pushed me to really work on myself. My last break-up was heart-wrenching for me: a four-year-long, long-distance relationship that began when I lived in Delhi," said actor Sanya Malhotra.

Sanya Malhotra talks about her breakup. | Instagram/ @sanyamalhotra_

outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T18:07:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 6:07 pm

Sanya Malhotra is currently enjoying the success of her recent release 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar,' in which she co-starred with Abhimanyu Dassani. In a recent interview, the actress discussed her 'heart-wrenching' break-up and stated that she has been working on her mental health.

Talking to Brides Today, Malhotra said that she has been taking care of herself. The 'Dangal' actor added, “I think break-ups are hard for everyone. That is what pushed me to really work on myself. My last break-up was heart-wrenching for me: a four-year-long, long-distance relationship that began when I lived in Delhi. Right after we ended things, the lockdown was imposed and I was alone in Mumbai. But I took the time to process the situation and understand why things didn’t work out. I also understood that I needed to work on myself. 2020 was a good year for me, the year of healing.”

She also stated that the biggest myth that we are told regarding love is that self-love isn’t as significant. “Especially in Bollywood, where you’ll see one person running after another person for love, but it actually resides inside you,” Malhotra said.

Apart from Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Malhotra was most recently seen in 'Ludo.' In the film, she played opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. 'Ludo' also featured performances by Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, and others. 'Love Hostel,' a crime thriller starring Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey, is also in the works for Malhotra. The movie is backed by Shah Rukh Khan.

Sanya Malhotra Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Movies Art & Entertainment
