Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Romantic Getaway: Aaliyah Kashyap Shares Photos With Boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Actress Janhvi Kapoor commented on her picture and said, “Meditate.” Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter, Alaviaa Jaffrey, took a dig at her and wrote, “PDA.”

Romantic Getaway: Aaliyah Kashyap Shares Photos With Boyfriend Shane Gregoire
Aaliyah kashyap with boyfriend Shane Gregoire. | Instagram/ @aaliyahkashyap

Trending

Romantic Getaway: Aaliyah Kashyap Shares Photos With Boyfriend Shane Gregoire
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T21:24:06+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 9:24 pm

Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap is currently vacationing in Bikaner with boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah, who is a social media influencer, often responds to questions about her love life with Shane and how the couple copes up with the problems they face in their long-distance relationship. On Monday, Aaliyah shared a few snaps from the couple's Bikaner getaway.

Sharing two pictures with Shane, Aaliyah wrote, “Romantic getaway.” Actor Janhvi Kapoor commented on her picture and said, “Meditate.” Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter, Alaviaa Jaffrey, took a dig at her and wrote, “PDA.”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aaliyah Kashyap (@aaliyahkashyap)

 

Earlier this year, Aaliyah talked about how she met Shane through a dating app. In a vlog on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah said, "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke."

"I made the first move. We met after two months of talking and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was waiting for him to kiss me but I was like, he is not doing it. Because I think he didn’t know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it," she added.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Anurag Kashyap Bikaner Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash And Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's Romance Blossoming Inside 'Bigg Boss 15'

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash And Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's Romance Blossoming Inside 'Bigg Boss 15'

Sivakarthikeyan Completes Dubbing For Tamil Film 'Don'

Erica Fernandes On Quitting 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi': It's An Integral Part Of My Life

Pooja Banerjee On Pregnancy: We Want To Have A Daughter, But We’ll Be Happy If It’s Either

Raj Kundra Makes First Public Appearance After Pornography Controversy

Miesha Iyer: Falling In Love With Ieshaan Sehgaal Was Not Planned; I Couldn’t Deny The Connection

'Tiku Weds Sheru': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Looking Forward To Work On Kangana's Next Project

I Got Several Hate Messages: Roshni Dada On Speaking Up About The Societal Practices In Arunachal Pradesh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

National Tribal Dance Festival: A Window Into Lives And Distinct Cultures Of Tribes In India

National Tribal Dance Festival: A Window Into Lives And Distinct Cultures Of Tribes In India

Veteran Malayalam Actress Kozhikode Sharada Dead

Veteran Malayalam Actress Kozhikode Sharada Dead

Tamannaah Bhatia Joins The Cast Of Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar'

Tamannaah Bhatia Joins The Cast Of Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar'

Drugs Case: NCB Questions Independent Witness Prabhakar Sail For Over 10 Hours

Drugs Case: NCB Questions Independent Witness Prabhakar Sail For Over 10 Hours

Read More from Outlook

Harsimrat Badal Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Writes To PM Modi

Harsimrat Badal Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Writes To PM Modi

Harish Manav / Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote to PM Narendra Modi about a land swap proposal between India and Pakistan for the merger of the holy shrine at Kartarpur Sahib with India in exchange for a suitable chunk of land elsewhere.

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

Outlook Correspondent / Former state unit president and Meghalaya and Tripura governor Tathagata Roy takes a repeated dig at national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit to Lead, Virat Rested, Pandya Dropped

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit to Lead, Virat Rested, Pandya Dropped

Koushik Paul / Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Trisha Mukherjee / Water bodies have perennially been central to artist Paresh Maity’s work. An upcoming retrospective of his works titled 'Noise of Many Waters' will try to explore the artist's works with the unusual muse.

Advertisement