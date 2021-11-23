'Ray Donovan' Set To Release In January, Showtime Releases Finale Trailer

The movie adaptation of the hit TV show 'Ray Donovan', starring Liev Schreiber, will be released on January 14 on Showtime.

Also returning for the film is Jon Voight as Mickey, Ray's father.

The story of the movie will pick up from the end of the seventh and final season, with Mickey in the wind and Ray (Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage.

It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

Schreiber co-wrote the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who directed the film.

Other original cast members reprising their roles include Eddie Marsan as Ray's brother Terry, Dash Mihok as Ray's brother Bunchy, Pooch Hall as Donovan's half-brother Daryll, Kerris Dorsey as Ray's daughter Bridget, Katherine Moennig as Lena, along with Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan.

'Ray Donovan', the film is executive produced by Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro.

Created by Ann Biderman, 'Ray Donovan' was one of Showtime's biggest shows. The network, however, abruptly cancelled the series in February 2020 even when plans were in place for an eighth and final season.

