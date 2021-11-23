Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Ray Donovan' Set To Release In January, Showtime Releases Finale Trailer

The movie adaptation of the hit TV show 'Ray Donovan' will Combine the current fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

'Ray Donovan' Set To Release In January, Showtime Releases Finale Trailer
'Ray Donovan' Set To Release In January | Instagram

Trending

'Ray Donovan' Set To Release In January, Showtime Releases Finale Trailer
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T22:02:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 10:02 pm

The movie adaptation of the hit TV show 'Ray Donovan', starring Liev Schreiber, will be released on January 14 on Showtime.

Also returning for the film is Jon Voight as Mickey, Ray's father.

The story of the movie will pick up from the end of the seventh and final season, with Mickey in the wind and Ray (Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage.

It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

Schreiber co-wrote the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who directed the film.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

 Other original cast members reprising their roles include Eddie Marsan as Ray's brother Terry, Dash Mihok as Ray's brother Bunchy, Pooch Hall as Donovan's half-brother Daryll, Kerris Dorsey as Ray's daughter Bridget, Katherine Moennig as Lena, along with Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan.

'Ray Donovan', the film is executive produced by Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro.

Created by Ann Biderman, 'Ray Donovan' was one of Showtime's biggest shows. The network, however, abruptly cancelled the series in February 2020 even when plans were in place for an eighth and final season.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Los Angeles Film Hollywood Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Jersey' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Plays Struggling Ex-Cricketer, Confused Between The Game And Family

'Jersey' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Plays Struggling Ex-Cricketer, Confused Between The Game And Family

Kannada Film 'RangiTaranga' To Be Remade In Hindi By Komal Unawnay

Ritu Varma On Her Idea Of Romance: Small, Thoughtful Gestures Make Me Happy

Rubina Dilaik Isn’t Alone! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurana Were Also Fat-Shamed Recently

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe In 'Hawkeye'

Aftab Shivdasani On Aryan Khan Case: I Respect The Law And I Hope That The Right Decision Will Be Taken

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares First Look From The Film

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Prasoon Joshi: OTT Is An Emerging Medium, We Don't Know How Entertainment Happening Through Internet Will Evolve

Prasoon Joshi: OTT Is An Emerging Medium, We Don't Know How Entertainment Happening Through Internet Will Evolve

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Vir Das Opens Up On The 'Two Indias' Monologue, Censorship, And His Emmy Nomination

Vir Das Opens Up On The 'Two Indias' Monologue, Censorship, And His Emmy Nomination

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

Jayanta Oinam / BCCI's catering and menu document has one section: 'IMPORTANT - NO PORK AND BEEF whatsoever in any form and variety; all meat items must be HALAL.'

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement