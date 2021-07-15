Police Complaint Filed Against Kareena Kapoor For Hurting Religious Sentiment

July 15, 2021
Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde submitted the complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed over the book, which has a second author.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:25 am
Bollywood Actor Kareena Kapoor
A police complaint has been filed in Beed city of Maharashtra by a Christian group against Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and two others. They have taken objection to the title of a book written by the actor and have accused the three of hurting religious sentiments of the community.

Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde submitted the complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed over the book, which has a second author.

In the complaint, Shinde has referred to the title of the book, “Pregnancy Bible", authored by Kareena Kapoor and Aditi Shah Bhimjani, and publised by Juggernaut Books.

The holy word 'Bible' has been used in the book's title and this has hurt religious sentiments of Christians, he has said.

Shinde has sought registration of a case under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage

reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) against the actress and the two others.

A police official confirmed receiving the complaint, but said no FIR has been filed.

Shivaji Nagar Police Station in-charge Inspector Sainath Thombre told PTI, "We have received the complaint but no case can be registered here as the incident has not happened here (in Beed).  I have advised him to file a complaint in Mumbai."

Kareena launched her book on July 9. Calling it her third child, the 40-year-old actress, who gave birth to her second child, a boy, in February this year, shared a series of posts to promote the book on social media.

According to the actress, the book is a personal account of what she experienced physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies.

With PTI inputs

