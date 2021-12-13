Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

As PM Narendra Modi Unveils The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Here Are A Few Films Shot In Varanasi

Being such a scenic location, Varanasi is a sought after backdrop for several films. Here are a few films shot there.

As PM Narendra Modi Unveils The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Here Are A Few Films Shot In Varanasi
Modi to unveil the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project in Varanasi Today

Trending

As PM Narendra Modi Unveils The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Here Are A Few Films Shot In Varanasi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T13:30:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 1:30 pm

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a 320-kilometre-long and 20-kilometer-wide paved walkway, will connect two of Varanasi's most notable features: the iconic temple and the Ganga river.

Despite the Covid pandemic, the Rs 339-crore project, whose foundation was laid by Prime Minister Modi on March 8, 2019, was completed in less than three years, as anticipated. The corridor project was conceived to provide an easily accessible channel for pilgrims who previously had to navigate clogged streets in order to take a dip in the Ganga and offer the sacred river's water at the temple. 

For the unversed, one of the most well-known Hindu temples devoted to Lord Shiva is the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. It is situated in Varanasi's Vishwanath Gali, Uttar Pradesh, India. The Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, or Jyotirlingams, the holiest of Shiva Temples, and is located on the western bank of the holy river Ganga.

The picturesque location has been a breeding ground for a lot of films. Here's looking at films shot in varied iconic locations of Varanasi:

'Masaan'

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

'Masaan' literally means 'Cremation Ghat' is one of the very few movies that have touched the soul of Kashi. Shot at the ghats of Varanasi, the Vicky Kaushal-Richa Chadda starrer revolves around the struggle of two youngsters fighting against the odds of their lives. The movie is full of romance, drama, and tragedy. 

'Mukti Bhawan'

'Mukti Bhawan' (Hotel Salvation) is a comedy-drama set entirely in Banaras. The film depicts the journey of an old man who checks into one of Kashi's death hotels. The film portrays how people have been travelling to Varanasi to die since ancient times. Death hotels exist in Varanasi, as odd as it sounds.

'Mohalla Assi'

'Mohalla Assi' is one of the most divisive films shot in Varanasi, loosely based on Kashinath Singh's novel "Kashi ka Assi." It follows the life of a priest who lives in Kashi's Assi district. The Sunny Deol starrer, which was intended to be released in 2015, was delayed by a legal battle after a complaint was lodged against the principal actors for cussing while singing "Hare Hare Mahadev."

'Raanjhaana'

'Raanjhaana' is a film that is full of romance, drama, and Banarasi humour. It's a love story about a middle-class Banarasi male who falls for a wealthy Muslim girl. The narrative that follows is full of comedy, drama, and tragedy. The film's creators have made excellent use of all of Varanasi's notable locations. The calm music, breathtaking locations, and hilarious Banarasi humour will undoubtedly transport you to Banaras.

'Isaaq'

'Isaaq' is an action-packed drama film based on William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet'. The plot centres around the struggle between two powerful sand mafia families. There are several instances in the Prateik Babbar-featuring film when prominent Varanasi native festivals and customs are imitated.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Vicky Kaushal Richa Chaddha Narendra Modi Dhanush Mumbai Bollywood Varanasi Multi-Modal Terminal Modi Government Inaugrate Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Miss Universe 2021: Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu Who Brought Home The Crown After 21 Years

Miss Universe 2021: Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu Who Brought Home The Crown After 21 Years

After 21 Years, India's Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021

Rajinikanth's Film Journey: Tracing Stories Which Made Him The 'Thalaivar' Of Indian Cinema

‘Aranyak’ Review: Edge Of The Seat Drama Thriller With Several Exceptional Performances

Jaun Of Amroha: Jaun Elia At 90, His Life And Verse

Peshawar Pays Tribute To Dilip Kumar On The Actor's 99th Birth Anniversary

Travis Scott Dropped From Coachella Music Festival After Astroworld Tragedy

Anne Hathaway Defends 'Succession' Star Jeremy Strong's Extreme Acting Methods

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Dharmendra Consoles Teary-Eyed Saira Banu During Her First Public Appearance After Dilip Kumar's Death

Watch: Dharmendra Consoles Teary-Eyed Saira Banu During Her First Public Appearance After Dilip Kumar's Death

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Pics From Mehendi Ceremony Are Full Of Dance, Laughter And Love

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Pics From Mehendi Ceremony Are Full Of Dance, Laughter And Love

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Foo Fighters Cancel F1 Concert Due To Medical Reasons

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Foo Fighters Cancel F1 Concert Due To Medical Reasons

Bollywood Backstage: How Stars Are Made

Bollywood Backstage: How Stars Are Made

Read More from Outlook

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Naseer Ganai / On Sunday, Omar Abdullah addressed a huge gathering whereas the PDP was not allowed to hold a youth convention. J&K government cited Covid-19 restrictions for the latter.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

Rakhi Bose / PM Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for a 2-day visit and inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connecting the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the ghats in Varanasi.

Advertisement