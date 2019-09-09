﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Malaika Arora Steps Out For Dance Class And We Cannot Stop Singing Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag

Malaika Arora Steps Out For Dance Class And We Cannot Stop Singing Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag

Malaika Arora set the rain on fire when she stepped out for her dance class. The actress sported a casual workout look but she has our hearts skipping a beat.

09 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Malaika Arora Steps Out For Dance Class And We Cannot Stop Singing Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag
Malaika Arora steps out for dance class and we cannot stop singing Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag
Malaika Arora Steps Out For Dance Class And We Cannot Stop Singing Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag
outlookindia.com
2019-09-09T13:01:17+0530

From grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya to setting the screen on fire with Fevicol Se, Malaika Arora puts up a fabulous performance every time she's on the dance floor. Today might have been no different. While the rain has played a spoiled sport for everyone in Mumbai, it hasn't deterred Malaika from stepping out for her dance studio and indulges in some latkas and jatkas. The diva, who constantly gives us body goals with her mind-blowing physique, was spotted leaving her dance class this cloudy Sunday afternoon and boy; we cannot stop gushing over how amazing she looks.

Malaika sizzled in a black tank top and a pair of black shorts as she made her way to the dance floor. She was seen letting her hair kiss her shoulder as she made her way out of the dance class. The post-dance glow was evident on Malaika's face. Watching Malaika make her way to her car, we couldn't help but think that Mika Singh's Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag could perfectly fit as the background.

(Source: pinkvilla.com)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Malaika Arora India Mumbai Bollywood Entertainment Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : West Bengal: Metro Services Hit In Kolkata After Woman Attempts To Commit Suicide On Tracks
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters