Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Karvachauth 2021: TV Stars Reveal How They Pamper Their Lady Love On The Festival

From planning a romantic dinner to promising to say 'yes' to everything, television actors reveal how they plan to make Karvachauth special for their wives.

Karvachauth 2021: TV Stars Reveal How They Pamper Their Lady Love On The Festival
Actor Kunal Jaisingh with wife Bharti. | Instagram/Kunaljaisingh

Trending

Karvachauth 2021: TV Stars Reveal How They Pamper Their Lady Love On The Festival
outlookindia.com
2021-10-24T17:52:25+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 5:52 pm

The festival of Karvachauth is being celebrated with excitement across India on Sunday, as married women fast and pray for their husband's long and healthy life. To make the day a memorable one, television actors reveal what they are doing to ensure that their wife feels special and loved.


A Candlelight Dinner It Is!

Actor Anuj Kohli with wife Harman Kaur.

Actor Anuj Kohli, who appeared in TV shows like ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’ and '‘Guddan — Tumse Na Ho Payega’ will take his wife for a candle light dinner after she completes her fasting rituals. He had tied the knot last year with Harman Kaur, a bank executive, on November 17 in their hometown, Delhi. He says, "Once she ends the fast, I will take her for candlelight dinner and will surprise her with some of her favourite gifts. Since this is her first fast I am ensuring that she doesn't work or exert herself at all. I want this day to be a good memory and she feels very special every second."


A Weekend Getaway

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Actor Kunal Jaisingh with wife Bharti


Actor Kunal Jaisingh, known for playing lead roles in iconic TV shows like 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', 'Pavitra Bhagya' and ‘Ishqbaaaz' has taken his wife Bharati Kumar on weekend getaway. He shares, "Every couple wants to spend some quality time with each other given the hectic schedules and the routine life most people have nowadays. Therefore, nothing can make your partner feel more special than taking her away from everything in order to spend some time with her. I have got some red roses and gifts to make her feel special." The couple tied the knot on December 20, 2018 in Mumbai.


Fasting With Her

Actor Akash Talwar with wife Madhvi.


Actor Aakash Talwar who is currently seen as an antagonist, Arjun Bajwa in the television show 'Molkki' is fasting for his wife Madhvi. He says, "I believe that a relationship is better when each partner makes an equal contribution. So if my wife is fasting for me, I will share the same routine with her. I have always seen my mother celebrating the ritual with a lot of excitement and I have understood the regime. I am from a Punjabi family so  Sargi (early morning meal)is an important part of the day. I woke up early and helped my wife with the ritual. As it's Karwachauth ,so I want to do the best I can to make this day beautiful for her. The best gift would be to spend quality time with her." The couple got married in Delhi on November 20, 2019.


Her Wish, My Command

Actor Purru with wife Roshni

Actor Purru who was last seen in the web series 'Love J Action' has been agreeing to everything his wife is asking for. The actor known for featuring in TV shows like 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Beintehaa' and 'Naamkaran' is trying his best to make his partner feel very special while she is fasting. He adds, "Today I'm just saying yes to everything she is asking. I have promised that I will do everything that she wants me to do.  It's a special day for us and while I usually pamper her everyday, I want to ensure that she remembers her Karvachauth fast in the happiest way possible. I really respect her and all the women who keep Karvachauth because to not have even a sip of water for the whole day for your partner is amazing." Purru married Roshni Banthia, a professional Mumbai based photographer on March 10, 2019 in Mount Abu.

Tags

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

Book Review | 'The Midway Battle: Modi's Rollercoaster Second Term' By Gautam Chintamani

Ape-ic NFT: How Sotheby’s Pushed The Bored Ape Yatch Club To Elite Art Collector Circles

Poetry | 'What My Neighbour Left Behind' By Aditya Tiwari And 'The Kettle' By Pallavi Singh

Vijay Deverakonda Believes Akash Puri Will Score A Hit With Telugu Film 'Romantic'

Meet Conservationist Suyash Keshari Who Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Venkatesh, Varun Tej's 'F3' To Release On February 25

Gauahar Khan: Finally One Day, Hopefully, I Will Be Known As 'India Ki Meryl Streep'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Slams ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Contestants Karan Kundrra And Jay Bhanushali

Salman Khan Slams ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Contestants Karan Kundrra And Jay Bhanushali

Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

'Rathnan Prapancha' Director: Dhananjay Doesn't Have Any Baggage Of An 'Actor'

'Rathnan Prapancha' Director: Dhananjay Doesn't Have Any Baggage Of An 'Actor'

Mehmood’s Sister, Actress Minoo Mumtaz, Dies In Toronto, Canada

Mehmood’s Sister, Actress Minoo Mumtaz, Dies In Toronto, Canada

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

Yashica Mathur / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

Army Jawan, Two Cops Wounded In Heavy Exchange Of Fire In Valley

Army Jawan, Two Cops Wounded In Heavy Exchange Of Fire In Valley

Naseer Ganai / Police detenue to identify hideouts in Poonch fail to extract arrested Pak militant used as guide, after coming under heavy fire from militants

T20 World Cup, IND Vs PAK: Pakistan Bowl First Against India

T20 World Cup, IND Vs PAK: Pakistan Bowl First Against India

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores of India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super-12 contest in Dubai. This is the opening match for both teams.

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Paromita Vohra / SRK’s persona evokes the kind of Indianness that denies categorisation into singular, exclusive identities. And thrives on making others feel welcome.

Advertisement