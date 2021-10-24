The festival of Karvachauth is being celebrated with excitement across India on Sunday, as married women fast and pray for their husband's long and healthy life. To make the day a memorable one, television actors reveal what they are doing to ensure that their wife feels special and loved.



A Candlelight Dinner It Is!

Actor Anuj Kohli, who appeared in TV shows like ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’ and '‘Guddan — Tumse Na Ho Payega’ will take his wife for a candle light dinner after she completes her fasting rituals. He had tied the knot last year with Harman Kaur, a bank executive, on November 17 in their hometown, Delhi. He says, "Once she ends the fast, I will take her for candlelight dinner and will surprise her with some of her favourite gifts. Since this is her first fast I am ensuring that she doesn't work or exert herself at all. I want this day to be a good memory and she feels very special every second."



A Weekend Getaway



Actor Kunal Jaisingh, known for playing lead roles in iconic TV shows like 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', 'Pavitra Bhagya' and ‘Ishqbaaaz' has taken his wife Bharati Kumar on weekend getaway. He shares, "Every couple wants to spend some quality time with each other given the hectic schedules and the routine life most people have nowadays. Therefore, nothing can make your partner feel more special than taking her away from everything in order to spend some time with her. I have got some red roses and gifts to make her feel special." The couple tied the knot on December 20, 2018 in Mumbai.



Fasting With Her



Actor Aakash Talwar who is currently seen as an antagonist, Arjun Bajwa in the television show 'Molkki' is fasting for his wife Madhvi. He says, "I believe that a relationship is better when each partner makes an equal contribution. So if my wife is fasting for me, I will share the same routine with her. I have always seen my mother celebrating the ritual with a lot of excitement and I have understood the regime. I am from a Punjabi family so Sargi (early morning meal)is an important part of the day. I woke up early and helped my wife with the ritual. As it's Karwachauth ,so I want to do the best I can to make this day beautiful for her. The best gift would be to spend quality time with her." The couple got married in Delhi on November 20, 2019.



Her Wish, My Command

Actor Purru who was last seen in the web series 'Love J Action' has been agreeing to everything his wife is asking for. The actor known for featuring in TV shows like 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Beintehaa' and 'Naamkaran' is trying his best to make his partner feel very special while she is fasting. He adds, "Today I'm just saying yes to everything she is asking. I have promised that I will do everything that she wants me to do. It's a special day for us and while I usually pamper her everyday, I want to ensure that she remembers her Karvachauth fast in the happiest way possible. I really respect her and all the women who keep Karvachauth because to not have even a sip of water for the whole day for your partner is amazing." Purru married Roshni Banthia, a professional Mumbai based photographer on March 10, 2019 in Mount Abu.