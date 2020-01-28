Kartik Aaryan Waves, Blows Kisses And Clicks Selfies With A Sea Of Fans Post Dostana 2 Shoot

When it comes to naming a star whose popularity has soared among the youth with each of his films, Kartik Aaryan comes to mind. The dashing star is on his way to superstardom as his fan following keeps growing with each film. Often Kartik obliges his fans with autographs, selfies and photos when he bumps into them anywhere. However, there are times when the sea of fans leaves Kartik too overwhelmed. Recently, post a shoot in Mumbai for Dostana 2, Kartik was greeted by a sea of fans and surely it is a sight to behold.

In an exclusive video, we can see the Pati Patni Aur Woh star being surrounded by a massive crowd of fans. Seeing the number of people surrounding his car, Kartik decided to climb atop it and greet them, instead of leaving the place. Post this, the Love Aaj Kal star decided to greet his fans by waving at them. Fans couldn't control their excitement on seeing Kartik and asked him to click selfies. Kartik grabbed one of the phones and clicked several selfies with the crowd to cherish this moment.

#PinkvillaExclusive: Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed by fans as he steps out to shoot!ð²@TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/vi4W4JcDct — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 25, 2020

Kartik even played the track from Love Aaj Kal, Shayad for the fans and spent some moments with the massive crowd. The Love Aaj Kal star blew kisses and waved at fans before getting in his car and leaving the place. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of his next with Sara Ali Khan. In Love Aaj Kal, Kartik will be seen a Raghu in 1990 and Veer in 2020. Sara will be seen as Zoe and Arushi Sharma will be seen as Leena in the film. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Apart from this, Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)