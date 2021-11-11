Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies

When the actor was asked if there is someone special in her life, she said "yes." When questioned about the identity of her partner, Ranaut said, “Everyone will know soon.”

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies
kangana Ranaut | Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

Trending

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T12:58:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 12:58 pm

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut opened up about her personal life in a recent interview. During the Times Now summit, the actor was asked how she sees her life in the next five years and the 'Queen' actor shared that she sees herself being married with kids by the time.

“I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India,” she said. When the actor was asked if there is someone special in her life, she said “Yes.” When questioned about the identity of her partner, Ranaut said, “Everyone will know soon.”

Kangana Ranaut's interview comes a few days after she was honoured with the Padma Shri award. She accepted the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

After receiving the Padma Shri, Ranaut took to social media and shared a picture of herself with President Kovind. She captioned it, "Long ago when I started my career ….A question bothered me … I asked myself some want money, some want fans …. some seek fame and some just want attention …. What do I want? Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure. Thank you, India for this gift."

Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in the Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivii.' She will soon be seen in 'Tejas,' 'Dhaakad,' and 'Emergency.' She is also directing her first maiden production 'Tiku Weds Sheru.'

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

AR Rahman Talks About Working On Rajinikanth Movies: It Was Hell

Shefali Shah Ventures Into The Hospitality Business With ‘Jalsa’; Says, ‘It’s About Food, Fun And Togetherness’

Kajal Pisal Enjoyed A Goa Holiday Before Shooting For 'Sirf Tum'

Twitterati Can't Keep Calm After Paul Rudd Named As The Sexiest Man Of The Year 2021

Shubhangi Atre Recalls The Time She Got Lost In A Jungle

Bhagyashree: I Am Proud Of The Choices Abhimanyu Is Making

Kartik Aaryan Raises Anticipation And Excitement For 'Dhamaka,' With A New Promo

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Almost Rejected 'Uri,' Here’s What Changed His Mind!

Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Almost Rejected 'Uri,' Here’s What Changed His Mind!

Afsana Khan Throws A Major Tantrum While Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Confess Their Feelings For Each Other

Afsana Khan Throws A Major Tantrum While Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Confess Their Feelings For Each Other

Suriya’s 'Jai Bhim' Becomes The First Tamil Film To Reach Top Spot On IMDB

Suriya’s 'Jai Bhim' Becomes The First Tamil Film To Reach Top Spot On IMDB

'K3G' Actor Malvika Raaj Excited To Make Her Bollywood Debut Alongside Rinzing Denzongpa In 'Squad'

'K3G' Actor Malvika Raaj Excited To Make Her Bollywood Debut Alongside Rinzing Denzongpa In 'Squad'

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

Dr Karthick Sridhar / India will have world’s largest population enrolling for higher education by 2025, and will be one of the youngest countries with the largest population pursuing higher education by 2030.

Will 'Pakistani' Hayden Steal Australian Langer's Thunder?

Will 'Pakistani' Hayden Steal Australian Langer's Thunder?

Soumitra Bose / Matthew Hayden, who opened for Australia with Justin Langer, is part of the Pakistan support team. Australia clash with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Ashwani Sharma / Back in action to recover lost ground, Thakur has decided to give a fresh push to his flagship project – the Mandi greenfield airport.

Advertisement