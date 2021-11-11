Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut opened up about her personal life in a recent interview. During the Times Now summit, the actor was asked how she sees her life in the next five years and the 'Queen' actor shared that she sees herself being married with kids by the time.

“I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India,” she said. When the actor was asked if there is someone special in her life, she said “Yes.” When questioned about the identity of her partner, Ranaut said, “Everyone will know soon.”

Kangana Ranaut's interview comes a few days after she was honoured with the Padma Shri award. She accepted the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

After receiving the Padma Shri, Ranaut took to social media and shared a picture of herself with President Kovind. She captioned it, "Long ago when I started my career ….A question bothered me … I asked myself some want money, some want fans …. some seek fame and some just want attention …. What do I want? Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure. Thank you, India for this gift."

Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in the Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivii.' She will soon be seen in 'Tejas,' 'Dhaakad,' and 'Emergency.' She is also directing her first maiden production 'Tiku Weds Sheru.'