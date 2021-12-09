Here's Why Jacqueline Fernandez Is Dropped From Salman Khan's 'Da- Bangg' Tour

Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced earlier this month that the 'Da-Bangg' tour will kick off on December 10 in Riyadh. Salman Khan's brother-in-law and Aayush Sharma will also join the tour.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, choreographer Prabhu Deva, comedian Sunil Grover, singers Kamal Khan and Guru Randhawa will all be part of the star-studded tour.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was supposed to accompany Salman Khan on his 'Da-bangg' tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will not be travelling for the show. Fernandez has been dropped from the tour due to the controversy surrounding the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case.

Fernandez was photographed outside the Enforcement Directorate's(ED) office in Delhi a day ago, where she had been summoned for questioning. The questioning is significant because the investigative agency is looking into the proceeds of the alleged crime in the multi-billion-dollar racket that Sukesh Chandrasekar ran. Fernandez had previously been summoned by the ED, and while she had responded to the summons twice, she had missed four other occasions when she was summoned.

The ED has filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court in which Fernandez and actress and dancer Nora Fatehi are mentioned. The agency claims to have discovered financial evidence which proves that Fernandez received multiple gifts from prime accused Chandrasekar in the charge sheet.

Fernandez's upcoming movies include director Anup Bhandari's film 'Vikrant Rona', Farhad Samji's 'Bachchan Pandey', Abhishek Sharma's 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Humari Shaadi' directed by Ravi Kant Singh.