Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Here's Why Jacqueline Fernandez Is Dropped From Salman Khan's 'Da- Bangg' Tour

On December 10, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will not be performing at actor Salman Khan's 'Da-bangg tour'. The actress is under investigation for allegedly being involved in a money laundering case.

Here's Why Jacqueline Fernandez Is Dropped From Salman Khan's 'Da- Bangg' Tour
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and actor Salman Khan. | Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

Trending

Here's Why Jacqueline Fernandez Is Dropped From Salman Khan's 'Da- Bangg' Tour
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T18:48:15+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 6:48 pm

Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced earlier this month that the 'Da-Bangg' tour will kick off on December 10 in Riyadh. Salman Khan's brother-in-law and Aayush Sharma will also join the tour.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, choreographer Prabhu Deva, comedian  Sunil Grover, singers Kamal Khan and Guru Randhawa will all be part of the star-studded tour.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was supposed to accompany Salman Khan on his 'Da-bangg' tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will not be travelling for the show. Fernandez has been dropped from the tour due to the controversy surrounding the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case.

Fernandez was photographed outside the Enforcement Directorate's(ED)  office in Delhi a day ago, where she had been summoned for questioning. The questioning is significant because the investigative agency is looking into the proceeds of the alleged crime in the multi-billion-dollar racket that Sukesh Chandrasekar ran. Fernandez had previously been summoned by the ED, and while she had responded to the summons twice, she had missed four other occasions when she was summoned.

The ED has filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court in which  Fernandez and actress and dancer Nora Fatehi are mentioned. The agency claims to have discovered financial evidence which proves that Fernandez received multiple gifts from prime accused  Chandrasekar in the charge sheet.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Fernandez's upcoming movies include director Anup Bhandari's film 'Vikrant Rona', Farhad Samji's 'Bachchan Pandey', Abhishek Sharma's 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Humari Shaadi' directed by Ravi Kant Singh. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Jacqueline Fernandez Nora Fatehi Sunil Grover Daisy Shah Mumbai India Actor/Actress Bollywood Money laundering Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rapper D’Evil: The Culture Of Hip-Hop Is Such That Everybody Wants To Live Life That Way

Rapper D’Evil: The Culture Of Hip-Hop Is Such That Everybody Wants To Live Life That Way

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Are Now Husband And Wife; Couple Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio Calls His Film 'Don’t Look Up' A Gift To The Climate Change Fight

Straight Outta India: The Evolution Of Indian Hip-Hop

'Harry Potter' Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint Reuniting Like They Never Left

Ankit Mohan And Ruchi Savarn Of 'Kumkum Bhagya' Fame Blessed With A Baby Boy

Jennifer Aniston Walked Out Of 'Friends Reunion' Multiple Times

Gangs Of Desi Hip-Hop

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss' Tops The Twitter Trends 2021; Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Top Contestant List

'Bigg Boss' Tops The Twitter Trends 2021; Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Top Contestant List

Dilip Joshi's Daughter Is Getting Married This Month; Actor Invites Entire 'TMKOC' Cast

Dilip Joshi's Daughter Is Getting Married This Month; Actor Invites Entire 'TMKOC' Cast

Venkatesh Returns To Bollywood With Salman Khan For Sajid Nadiadwala's Next After A 25-Year Break

Venkatesh Returns To Bollywood With Salman Khan For Sajid Nadiadwala's Next After A 25-Year Break

Life And Death Under AFSPA: A Poet's Grief Of Losing Her Brother

Life And Death Under AFSPA: A Poet's Grief Of Losing Her Brother

Read More from Outlook

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

Soumitra Bose / The decision to ease Virat Kohli out as ODI captain could have been more professionally handled. All BCCI did was mention a line in a release naming the Test squad to South Africa.

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Advertisement