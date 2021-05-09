'Have Lost Courage’: YouTuber Rahul Vohra Dies Hours After Predicting His Death On Facebook

Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra died on Sunday, just a day after he shared his Covid-19 diagnosis with his followers on Facebook.

The actor’s health had deteriorated greatly ever since he tested positive for Covid-19, a few days back.

Sharing his helplessness with his Facebook followers, Vohra wrote, "Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara Rahul Vohra… Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu. (If I had also received proper medical treatment, I would have survived. Yours, Rahul Vohra. I will be reborn and do good deeds, then. Now, I have lost all courage.)

Posted by Irahul Vohra on Saturday, 8 May 2021

The YouTuber had developed medical complications while receiving treatment for Covid-19 at Delhi’s Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital.

Theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed the news of the actor’s demise on Facebook, today. He wrote, “Rahul Vohra departed. My promising actor is no more. Yesterday, Rahul said that 'If I had gotten better treatment, I would have survived'. He was shifted from Rajeev Gandhi Hospital to Ayushman, Dwarka, yesterday. But ...Rahul we all could not save you, sorry, we are criminals...Last salute…”

Vohra was a popular content creator and had mass following across different social media platforms.

