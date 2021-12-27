For Vijay Varma, OTT Releases Were Great Source Of Comfort During Lockdown

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, like other artists faced impact of the lockdown on the Hindi entertainment industry due to the two nationwide lockdowns which were imposed between years 2020 and 2021. However, he says that his projects released on digital platforms and that brought him a lot of relief.

Varma's two films 'Bamfad' and 'Yaara' along with webseries 'A Suitable Boy', 'She', 'Mirzapur' and more recently released 'OK Computer' had digital release.

The actor tells us how OTT as a platform has helped him in many ways and receiving love for his digital projects gave him confidence.

"Getting appreciated on OTT does make me happy. Infact, it was a great source of comfort and love for me, especially in the lockdown when a lot of my work came out. We had nowhere to go and nobody to meet and some of my work has come out right in the middle of the strong, first wave. Right now the only way I can measure what people are liking or not liking what I do is through social media. I saw that the participation from the audience was fabulous and very encouraging because we were going through a time that we did not expect in our lives," Varma tells us.

The actor, who has been part of films such as 'Pink', 'Manto', 'Gully Boy' and 'Super 30', has picked differential roles for himself in every film so far.

Has that alway sbeen his intention?

"It has always been an intention but when opportunities came, it also became a plan. So, I get bored very easily if I am playing a similar character or if I keep seeing similar aspects of a story being repeated, as an audience as well. So, its a deliberate choice that I try to create as much variety and fun for myself," says the actor, who will next be seen in 'Hurdang' and 'Darlings'.