Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Farmers In Punjab Stop Screening Of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi'

Activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian), led by the outfit's district president Swaran Dhugga, staged a demonstration and a protest march from the local Shaheed Udham Singh Park to Swaran cinema against the screening of the movie.

Farmers In Punjab Stop Screening Of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi'
Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi's screening was halted in several theatres across Punjab.

Trending

Farmers In Punjab Stop Screening Of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T12:07:36+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 12:07 pm

The screening of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s recently-released film ‘Sooryavanshi’ was stopped in as many as five halls in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur after a group of farmers, protesting against the central farm laws, forcing cinemas in the city to stop the screening.

Activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian), led by the outfit's district president Swaran Dhugga, staged a demonstration and a protest march from the local Shaheed Udham Singh Park to Swaran cinema against the screening of the movie.

They forced the cinema hall authorities to stop screening the movie, and condemned the actor for not speaking up in support of their protest.

According to reports, some of of the protesters also tore posters of the movie put up outside the theatres, saying they were opposing actor Akshay Kumar for not supporting their protest.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The protesters added that they would not allow screening of his movies until the farm laws are repealed.

Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi borders since November last year demanding that the government repeal the three agri laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They claim that these laws will leave them at the mercy of corporates. They are also demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of talks with farmers to break the deadlock, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer.

Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in key roles on the first day of its release, reportedly collected more than Rs 25 crores. It has taken the best start for a Hindi film since the release of ‘War’ (2019) in terms of collections and when it comes to footfalls, it’s the best start for a Hindi film since ‘Dabangg 3’ (2019).

(With Inputs From PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif Rohit Shetty Ajay Devgn Ranveer Singh Punjab Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Neha Bhasin Says Her Friendship With 'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Pratik Sehajpal Was 'Real'

Neha Bhasin Says Her Friendship With 'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Pratik Sehajpal Was 'Real'

Kristen Stewart Would Love To Play In A Bond Movie

Absolutely Devastated: Travis Scott Releases Statement On Astroworld Festival Incident Killing Eight People

Vijay Sethupathi Says Attack On Him Was 'Blown Out Of Propotion'

Prakash Raj Breaks Silence On 'Jai Bhim' Slapping Controversy

Aryan Khan Was 'Framed' In Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Witness

Kamal Haasan’s Stylish Avatar in ‘Vikram’ Teaser Leaves Everyone In Awe

Kalinga Literature Festival To Be Held In Bhubaneswar From December 10-12

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana: Bullying Is Traumatic For Every Person

Ayushmann Khurrana: Bullying Is Traumatic For Every Person

Chiranjeevi Kickstarts Shoot Of KS Ravindra’s Film, Releases First Poster

Chiranjeevi Kickstarts Shoot Of KS Ravindra’s Film, Releases First Poster

Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' Says He 'Will Forever Be Sexiest Man Alive'

Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' Says He 'Will Forever Be Sexiest Man Alive'

Malayalam Superstar Mohan Lal's Five Films Including 'Bro Daddy' To Release On OTT

Malayalam Superstar Mohan Lal's Five Films Including 'Bro Daddy' To Release On OTT

Read More from Outlook

BJP’s National Executive Meet: What Is The Agenda Likely To Be?

BJP’s National Executive Meet: What Is The Agenda Likely To Be?

Preetha Nair / The BJP national executive meeting will set the pitch for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab—scheduled for early next year.

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Preetha Nair / According to Sunil Jakhar, the former Punjab Congress chief, the ongoing internal conflict is definitely not helping the Congress party rather it is helping the opposition parties.

T20 World Cup: Why Afghanistan Hold Key To Resurgent India's Fate

T20 World Cup: Why Afghanistan Hold Key To Resurgent India's Fate

Jayanta Oinam / India pin their T20 World Cup semis qualification hopes on Afghanistan with New Zealand favourites to progress from Group 2 along with Pakistan.

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Seema Guha / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is organised at a time the ISIS-K is fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to gain control of territory and spread its influence.

Advertisement