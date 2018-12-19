Dilip Kumar Bungalow's Case: Saira Banu Requests Meeting With PM Modi, Says 'You Are Last Hope'

Veteran actress and wife of Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu has requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help save her husband’s bungalow from land mafia.

The former actor said she was unable to meet the prime minister when he was on a one-day visit to Maharashtra Tuesday but she plans to follow up with the matter.

She also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has not done anything despite repeated assurances.

“Request from Saira Banu Khan: To the Hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Awaiting for appointment. I am tired of repeated assurances from CM @Dev_Fadnavis “I AM TRYING“ Sir you are the last hope of protecting DILIP SAHAB’s only house from Land Mafia Samir Bhojwani. I beg,” she said in a tweet posted from official Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar.

Fadnavis on Monday said he will speak to Kumar, 96, and his family to allay their fears over the property issue involving land mafia Samir Bhojwani.

Kumar's bungalow is located in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra.

Earlier this year, Banu had approached police and lodged a complaint against Bhojwani. In January, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police had registered a case of cheating against the builder for allegedly trying to grab the bungalow of the veteran actor.

The police officials suspected that Bhojwani forged certain documents to grab the property. After the offence was registered, a team of EOW sleuths raided Bhojwani's residence in Bandra from where they seized weapons, including knives and daggers.

Bhojwani was arrested by EOW in April.

(With inputs from agencies)