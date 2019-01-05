Deepika Padukone To Make 'Exciting' Announcement on Her 33rd Birthday

After an eventful 2018 with the release of "Padmaavat" and her big fat wedding with Ranveer Singh, actress Deepika Padukone, who turned 33 on Saturday, is set to announce something exciting for her fans.

"Something super exciting coming up with soon. Can't wait to share this with you all," Deepika posted as an Instagram Story along with timer.

Last year, Deepika also announced that she would turn producer with "Chhapaak", which will feature her as an acid attack survivor.

Deepika was wished for her special day by celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Preity Zinta and Manish Malhotra. Here's what they had to say:

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Happy Birthday darling Deepika Padukone! Hope this year brings you all that your heart desires. Have a good one.

Happy Birthday darling @deepikapadukone!! Hope this year brings you all that your heart desires. Have a good one ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¨ pic.twitter.com/2otNqOZ34k — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 5, 2019

Manish Malhotra: The very beautiful Deepika Padukone... Happy Birthday keep that gorgeous smile always.

Preity Zinta: Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone. Wish you loads of love, happiness, joy and laughter always. Xoxo

Nikitin Dheer: Wishing the girl who is extremely beautiful inside and out Deepika Padukone a very happy birthday. You are one of the nicest people I have met in my life -- always real, humble, human. Wish you have a fantastic year ahead my Meenamma.

Urvashi Rautela: Here's to the one who inspires everyone with her unwavering determination and passion! The one we all love, adore and respect - The Queen of Hearts. Happiest birthday Deepika Padukone.

Diana Penty: Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone! Sending you lots of love and hugs... Have a super duper one.

Amruta Khanvilkar: Happy birthday Deepika Padukone there's only one queen who truly handles herself with grace, dignity and bravery at the same time... Have a blessed day you absolutely stunning beauty.



(IANS)