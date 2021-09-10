Actor Sidharth Shukla died due to a heart attack on September 2, triggering an avalanche of images on social media celebrating his memories. Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill touched millions of hearts with their emotional bond and became popular as SidNaaz among fans.

Recently, the two have left their fans emotional after pictures of the couple from a yet-to-be-released music video 'Habit' went viral on social media.

The SidNaaz chemistry starting from ‘Bigg Boss 13′ to their music videos has managed to receive immense love from their fans.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were part of Shreya Ghosal's new song 'Habit' which is yet to be released. A photographer has released some behind-the-scenes pictures of Sidharth and Shehnaaz from their shoot of 'Habit' which happened in Goa a few months ago.

In the shared BTS photos, Sidharth and Shehnaaz can be seen twinning in blue floral outfits while striking different candid poses. In one of the pictures, the actor is seen sitting and flaunting his smile, while another shows them chilling on a sun lounger. In one of the clicks, Sidharth can be seen playing with Shehnaaz's wrist and twisting them playfully.

Take a look at the BTS pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographerovezsayed (@photographerovezsayed)

While a few fans were happy about getting one last glimpse of Siddharth, several others requested to release the video and wrote, "Plz habit song jitna bhi shoot huya hai utna hi realised krdo akhri bar hum apne sidnaaz ko ik sath dekh lenge."

'Habit' would be the last song in which Sidharth and Shehnaaz worked together and it is heart-breaking.

