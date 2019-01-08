Biopic On PM Narendra Modi Huge Responsibility, Proud To Helm It: Omung Kumar

'PM Narendra Modi' director Omung Kumar says to direct a biopic on the Prime Minister is a huge responsibility and he is proud to helm it.

Kumar, who has previously directed movies like "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit", took to Twitter and called Modi "one the most prolific leaders in the history of India."

"To direct a biopic of a man Shri Narendra Modiji who is one the most prolific leaders in the history of India is a huge responsibility and I am proud to helm it. Vivek Oberoi to play the legend. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Singh," the director tweeted on Monday.

To direct a biopic of a man Shri @narendramodi ji who is one the most prolific leaders in the history of india is a huge responsibility and I’m proud to helm it. @vivekoberoi to play the legend. Produced by @sureshoberoi and #sandipssingh pic.twitter.com/fFLn8dxbRz — Omung Kumar B (@OmungKumar) January 7, 2019

The official poster of the film based on the life of Modi was launched on Monday by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Launched the official poster of film #PMNarendraModi in 23 languages with @sureshoberoi ji, @vivekoberoi , @OmungKumar , Sandeep Singh in Mumbai.

This film is based on Hon @narendramodi ji’s life as the Prime Minister of India. pic.twitter.com/1A2YS5Ze68 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2019

Titled as "PM Narendra Modi", it stars actor Vivek Anand Oberoi.

The tagline reads, "Deshbhakti hi meri shakti hai".

The film's poster was launched in 27 languages.

IANS