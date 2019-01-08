﻿
Biopic On PM Narendra Modi Huge Responsibility, Proud To Helm It: Omung Kumar

The official poster of the film based on the life of PM Modi was launched on Monday by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

08 January 2019
2019-01-08T16:51:31+0530

'PM Narendra Modi' director Omung Kumar says to direct a biopic on the Prime Minister is a huge responsibility and he is proud to helm it.

Kumar, who has previously directed movies like "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit", took to Twitter and called Modi "one the most prolific leaders in the history of India."

"To direct a biopic of a man Shri Narendra Modiji who is one the most prolific leaders in the history of India is a huge responsibility and I am proud to helm it. Vivek Oberoi to play the legend. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Singh," the director tweeted on Monday.

The official poster of the film based on the life of Modi was launched on Monday by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Titled as "PM Narendra Modi", it stars actor Vivek Anand Oberoi.

The tagline reads, "Deshbhakti hi meri shakti hai".

The film's poster was launched in 27 languages.

IANS

