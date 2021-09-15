Anupam Kher Disappointed After Apple Store In New York Didn't Display India's Watch In Olympic Collection

Actor Anupam Kher recently visited an Apple store in New York and was left disappointed. He took to Twitter to share a video from the Apple Store where they had displayed customised watches, representing each of the nations that participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games. However, a watch representing India was missing.

The 21-second clip shows the collection of customised watches of various countries such as France, Jamaica, and Australia. Each watch had a flag symbolising the nation it represented, with the initials of the countries written in front of the watches.

Kher shared the video on his Twitter account, saying, "Dear @Apple! Visited your store on 5th ave in NY! Impressive! There were watches of International Olympic collection representing flags of various countries! Was disappointed not to see INDIA’s watch there? I wonder why? We are one of the largest consumers of #Apple products!"

Kher is shooting for his upcomimg movie ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ in New York. The movie also stars Neena Gupta and Jugal Hansraj and is being directed by Ajayan Venugopalan.