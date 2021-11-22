Actor Ajay Devgn completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry on Monday (November 22). With films like 'Singham', 'Drishyam', 'Dilwale', and others, he has managed to win the hearts of millions. The actor's debut film 'Phool Aur Kante', co-starring actress Madhoo was a hit amongst movie goers. It was directed by Kuku Kohli.

Fans have been heaping love and appreciation on the actor for accomplishing this milestone on this particular day. Akshay Kumar even sent Devgn his heartfelt congratulations.

Devgn's wife, Kajol wrote a heartfelt note for him on completing this milestone.

Actor Akshay Kumar congratulated Ajay Devgn on his success in a photo with his 'Sooryavanshi' co-star. Kumar uploaded a photo of Devgn and him from 'Sooryavanshi' on Instagram. The post portrays Akshay dressed as 'Sooryavanshi' while Ajay is dressed as 'Singham'.

Kumar was appointed to the position and reflected on their days as 'newbies' with Devgn. He recalled how he and Ajay had trained in martial arts alongside Devgn's father Veeru Devgan, an action choreographer. The Ram Setu star wished Ajay and penned a letter to him.

“Thanks Akki, we’ve shared a long innings. And, I’m happy & grateful for your presence alongside" commented Devgn.

Several others took to social media as well to congratulate the actor on the achievement. One of them being Amitabh Bachchan. Bachchan took to Twitter to express himself and congratulate Devgn on the feat.

T 4103 - #AjayDevgn , completes 30 years in the Film Industry , on 22nd Nov , when his film 'Phool aur Kante' released. Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 21, 2021

Other celebrities such as SS Rajamouli, Anil Kapoor and Esha Deol also eulogized Devgn.

Congratulations @ajaydevgn sir for completing 30 years in the film industry. Your dedication and passion towards cinema are unmatchable. Wishing you many more successes in the years to come..:) It was a pleasure to be associated with you for #Makkhi and to have you in #RRRMovie. pic.twitter.com/G34H8wf3Uy — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 22, 2021

Was there to wish you on your premiere night…saw your close up and your eyes as soon as I entered the auditorium and I just knew he’s a star ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ congratulations on 30 years @ajaydevgn https://t.co/Hz1MvtjEU3 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 22, 2021