Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And Others Congratulate Ajay Devgn On Completing 30 Years In Bollywood

Actor Ajay Devgn's debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante' released in theatres 30 years back on November 23. Friends and colleague from film industry congratulated the actor on completing the milestone.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And Others Congratulate Ajay Devgn On Completing 30 Years In Bollywood
Ajay Devgn Completes 30 Years In The Film Industry Today | Instagram/@e24official

Trending

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And Others Congratulate Ajay Devgn On Completing 30 Years In Bollywood
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T16:33:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 4:33 pm

Actor Ajay Devgn completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry on Monday (November 22). With films like 'Singham', 'Drishyam', 'Dilwale', and others, he has managed to win the hearts of millions. The actor's debut film 'Phool Aur Kante', co-starring actress Madhoo was a hit amongst movie goers. It was directed by  Kuku Kohli.

Fans have been heaping love and appreciation on the actor for accomplishing this milestone on this particular day. Akshay Kumar even sent Devgn his heartfelt congratulations.

Devgn's wife, Kajol wrote a heartfelt note for him on completing this milestone. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Actor Akshay Kumar congratulated Ajay Devgn on his success in a photo with his 'Sooryavanshi' co-star. Kumar uploaded a photo of Devgn and him from 'Sooryavanshi' on Instagram. The post portrays Akshay dressed as 'Sooryavanshi' while Ajay is dressed as 'Singham'.

Kumar was appointed to the position and reflected on their days as 'newbies' with Devgn. He recalled how he and Ajay had trained in martial arts alongside Devgn's father Veeru Devgan, an action choreographer. The Ram Setu star wished Ajay and penned a letter to him. 

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

 “Thanks Akki, we’ve shared a long innings. And, I’m happy & grateful for your presence alongside" commented Devgn.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Several others took to social media as well to congratulate the actor on the achievement. One of them being Amitabh Bachchan. Bachchan took to Twitter to express himself and congratulate Devgn on the feat.

Other celebrities such as SS Rajamouli, Anil Kapoor and Esha Deol also eulogized Devgn.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ajay Devgn Amitabh Bachchan Akshay Kumar Mumbai Indian film industry celebration Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'Jai Bhim' Director Tha Se Gnanavel Apologises For Hurting Community

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Female Actors Tend To Get Unidimensional Characters

'Inside Edge 3' Trailer: The Vivek Oberoi And Richa Chadha Starrer Promises To Leave The Audience Bowled

First Look Of Naga Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' Unveiled

Anand Deverakonda: Will Let Audience Decide What Kind Of An Actor I am, Don't Want To Command It

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Don’t Have Any Friends In The Film Industry, It’s All Just Professional Relationships

Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised In Chennai

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Wedding Plans With Jackky Bhagnani 

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Wedding Plans With Jackky Bhagnani 

'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra calls Nishant Bhat ‘Biggest Manipulator’

'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra calls Nishant Bhat ‘Biggest Manipulator’

Shilpa Shetty Writes On 'Bearing Hard Times' In Anniversary Post For Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Writes On 'Bearing Hard Times' In Anniversary Post For Raj Kundra

Amitabh Bachchan Issues Legal Letter To Pan Masala Brand As Commercials Continue To Air, Despite Contract Termination

Amitabh Bachchan Issues Legal Letter To Pan Masala Brand As Commercials Continue To Air, Despite Contract Termination

Read More from Outlook

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

Suhas Munshi / In an interview with Outlook, about his autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell’, actor Kabir Bedi shares some highs and lows of his life including interviewing The Beatles.

If Kohli Wants To Do A Tendulkar, Workload Management Is Must

If Kohli Wants To Do A Tendulkar, Workload Management Is Must

Soumitra Bose / The asking rate for Kohli to catch up with Tendulkar will be pretty challenging – at least six centuries per year for the next five years.

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

Trisha Mukherjee / What happens to the abandoned orphans who do not manage to even enter the adoption system?

Advertisement