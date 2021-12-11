Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
REVIEW

'Aarya 2' Review: Sushmita Sen's Power-Packed Performance Keeps You On The Edge Of Your Seats

Actress Sushmita Sen is back with a new season of 'Aarya' that is much darker that the previous season and keeps you hooked till the end. Here's the full review of filmmaker Ram Madhvani's 'Aarya 2'.

'Aarya 2' Review | instagram.com/sushmitasen47

Prateek Sur
Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 11:31 pm

Director:
Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, Kapil Sharma

Cast:
Sushmita Sen, Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Ankur Bhatia, Viren Vazirani, Jayant Kripalani, Virti Vaghani, Sugandha Garg, Sohaila Kapur, Maya Sarao, Vishwajeet Pradhan

Watch Trailer:

What’s It About:
Aarya (Sushmita Sen) is coerced into abandoning her witness protection program and returning to India with her children. In the first season, she was seen handing over her husband's killers to cops and singlehandedly crumbling a thriving drug syndicate, which also involved her own brother and father. Her return to India rekindles her old ties with the family, which she wants nothing to do with anymore. That ignites the enmity with others who are gunning for her head due to the personal and financial losses she cost them. Will she be able to survive? Will she be able to come victorious on the top once again? Will she be able to mend ties with her family? Will she be able to deliver justice to the killers of her husband? Well, you’ll have to watch the show for that.

What’s Hot:
Actress Sushmita Sen is back and feistier than ever. The actress outperforms her already stellar performance from the first season. With every tear, with every laugh, with every moment of sorrow, with every instance of weakness, and with every display of unfathomable strength, audiences are completely swept away with the powerful performance of Sen. Not just Sen, the rest of the cast likewise deliver flawless performances.

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani advances the story in the best and most logical way possible, putting 'Aarya' and her children at odds with both her family and her foes, while also generating new challenges for her. The drama is once again tightly strung and keeps you on the edge of your seats. Despite the fact that this time it is a bit of a slow burner, and the surprise aspects, as well as crime hijinks, are darker and nastier than the previous season. Overall, it keeps you hooked till the very end.

What’s Not:
Where Aarya 2 falls short is in the scenes, which feel slightly stretched out in order to accommodate eight episodes of 35-40 minutes apiece, which defies logic – why not simply crank out six episodes or possibly eight episodes of 20-25 minutes each? Furthermore, although some of the slow-burn passages look to be organic, others appear to be planned, once again, to fill the space. Furthermore, the programme abandons its thrill-a-minute criminal narrative in favour of a 'periodically exhilarating, mixed with a soap-operatic' atmosphere, and it falls short of being as good as its first season in this regard.

Verdict:
While Aarya season 2 is still a compelling crime thriller even if it isn't as pulsating as its predecessor, Sushmita Sen more than compensates for that slight dip with a tour de force that towers over her already superlative act the first time around, reminding everyone that Bollywood sorely missed tapping into bother her dexterity and star aura. I'm going with 3.5 stars.

Sushmita Sen Ram Madhvani Bollywood Web Series OTT Movie Review
