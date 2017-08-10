Engineer Rashid Says He Would Love To Join Hurriyat, Shiv Sena Says He Can Go To Pakistan

Independent MLA and Awami Itihad Party (AIP) chief Engineer Abdur Rashid on Thursday said that he would love to join Hurriyat.

"I would love to join Hurriyat the way Syed Ali Geelani wants. I will meet them to understand their view point. We have to stand together," he said, while addressing a press conference.

He said that he will only join the Hurriyat if both the Hurriyat leaders and the AIP can come to a common ground.

He said that the spokesperson of AIP tried to meet Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, although the authorities did not allow him.

Reacting to his comments, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said: "I think he wants to go to Pakistan. He can join anyone there...he can even join Masood Azhar."

(ANI)