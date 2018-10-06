﻿
EC To Announce Election Dates For Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Today

Sources in the commission said that the entire election exercise will be completed by the first week of December.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 October 2018
PTI Photo
2018-10-06T10:58:58+0530

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce Saturday the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The commission has convened a press conference Saturday afternoon.

It will also most likely announce the poll schedule for Telangana.

Sources in the commission said that the entire election exercise will be completed by the first week of December.  

While polls in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in two phases, elections in the other states might see polling in one phase, they said.

PTI

