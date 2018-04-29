The Website
29 April 2018 Last Updated at 9:46 am National

Education Should Create Job Providers, Not Job Seekers: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said education should create job providers and not job seekers.

"Universities should focus on the kind of education that creates job providers and not job seekers. He added that education must mould students' attitude and behaviour to help in nation building," he said while addressing the 27th convocation of Dr. Harisingh Gour University in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

The President further appealed to the students to take advantage of the government schemes, which are aimed at creating better self-employment. He also conferred degrees and medals to meritorious students.

The program was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Ministers Satyapal Singh and Virendra Kumar. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also graced the event.

(ANI)

