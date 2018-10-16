ED Attaches Rs 10 Crore Asset Of Bachha Rai In Bihar Topper Scam

﻿
Earlier in March, the ED had attached properties worth Rs 4.53 crore of the alleged kingpin of the toppers' scandal in Bihar Intermediate examination.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-16T12:24:08+0530
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 28 assets worth Rs. 10 crore of Bachha Rai, the main accused in 2016 Bihar topper scam on Tuesday.

Earlier in March, the ED had attached properties worth Rs 4.53 crore of the alleged kingpin of the toppers' scandal in Bihar Intermediate examination. The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a money laundering case was registered against him.

Rai, who is the Secretary-cum Principal of Vishun Roy College in Vaishali district of Bihar, is accused of manipulating the results of students for money, through his contacts in Bihar School Education Board (BSEB).

The scam came to light on May 31, 2016, when BSEB Arts and Humanities topper Ruby Rai, Science topper Saurabh Shrestha and third topper in Science stream Rahul Kumar were interviewed by television channels and they were unable to answer basic questions.

Soon, an investigation was initiated into the matter, following which the ED registered a case last year on the basis of FIR filed by the Bihar Police.

 

(ANI)

