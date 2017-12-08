5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North-East Nepal

A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale, on Friday hit Nepal's Dolakha district, which seismologists said was an aftershock sequence of 2015 Gorkha earthquake.

The tremor was felt at 8.36 am (local time) and its epicentre was about 10 km below the surface and located around 160 km North-East from Kathmandu, the country's seismological department said.

The tremors were also felt in adjoining districts and Kathmandu Valley.

There was no immediate reports of any damage or casualty.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Nepal in April 2015 is also known as the Gorkha earthquake. About 9,000 people lost their lives while nearly 22,000 were injured in the tremor.

So far, 487 aftershocks of magnitude 4 or more have been experienced since Nepal was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in April 2015.

PTI