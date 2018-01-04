‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Muslim Girl Tells Ulemas Who Issued Fatwa Against Her For Dressing As Krishna And Reciting Gita

A 15-year-old Muslim girl from Merut has asked not to drag her into politics after the Ulemas of Deoband Darul Uloom issued a fatwa against her for dressing as Krishna and reciting Gita for a competition.

To those who called her act as un-Islamic, the girl, Alia Khan has said that “Islam is not so weak”.

Earlier, Alia Khan had won accolades for winning second prize for reciting Bhagwad Gita at a function organised by Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

"Islam is not so weak that we will be dismissed from it just for reciting Gita or wearing a costume. They issued fatwa but will request all not to drag me into politics," as quoted by ANI.

"I have not shunned Islam by reciting shlokas from Bhagwad Gita and dressing up as Krishna. These things do not affect the religious belief and identity of any person," she said, adding, “"I do not read Gita for any religious reference. I read it to gain knowledge and we can get knowledge from anywhere."

Earlier, an Ulema of Deoband had expressed his displeasure over Alia, saying: "How could she dress up like Lord Krishna. It is anti-Islamic”.

In December, 2017, another Muslim girl, Afreen Rauf had emerged victorious in a Gita recitation competition organised by Education Board of Lucknow.

Afreen had then said that she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “I heard Modi ji & Yogi ji recite shlokas ,it inspired me to learn & recite them,” she had said. She had also expressed her wish of Yogi Adityanath recognising her feat saying, “I hope UP CM Yogi Adityanath acknowledges my efforts.”

In 2015, a 12-year-old Muslim girl from Mumbai, Mariyam Asif Siddiqui had also hit headlines for securing the first place in a Bhagwad Gita competition organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness.