Doklam Standoff: Let China Accumulate Blood, Dollars, Weapons, But They Can't Harm India, Says Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday criticised, China over the ongoing military impasse on the Doklam Plateau and described India as a self contented and contained country that could take on China under any circumstances.

He said, "India is today a self contented country with sufficient arms, ammunitions and army to fight against China."

"Let China accumulate blood, dollars, weapons and whatsoever, but they cannot threaten or harm our nation under any circumstances," he added.

He further said that how can China threaten the nation, when the world knows that India has one of the largest markets and the fact that China can generate almost Rs.20 lakh crores of business and earn a profit of approximately Rs. five lakh crores, which is almost half of the revenue earned by the Centre.

"I think India must strongly take on China and compel them to bend at their knees. It can suppress weak countries of the globe, but a country like India is not going to be suppressed by these threats, and neither can China compete with India at any level," Baba Ramdev said.

Earlier he described China as the epitome of "promoting war and hatred" in the world, and reiterated his demand for a boycott of Chinese goods.

"All the Indians who feel for their country should boycott Chinese goods immediately," he said.

"Indians should strictly ban the purchase of Chinese products. This will reduce their market in our country and they would be compelled to step back," he added.

India, China and Bhutan are locked in a stand-off on the Doklam Plateau since June 16 this year, following an attempt by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA)to extend a road that previously terminated at Doka La towards the Bhutan Army camp at Zornpelri near the Jampheri Ridge, two kilometers to the south. That ridge, viewed as the border by China but as wholly within Bhutan by both Bhutan and India, extends eastward approaching India's highly-strategic Siliguri corridor. On 18 June, Indian troops apparently crossed into the territory in dispute betweenChina and Bhutan in an attempt to prevent the road construction.

