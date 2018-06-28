Despite Surgical Strike Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Increased: JD(U)

Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Varma on Wednesday said even after the 2016 surgical strike, Pakistan keeps on violating ceasefire and attack India with impunity.



He questioned what more needs to be done by the central government to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.



"Even when the JDU was not a member of NDA, as a matter of principle when the government carried out a surgical strike we have supported it. We didn't ask for any questions to the government because we believe that the government of the day acts in the best interest of the country. It is the purview of the government to take such actions as it deems fit," Verma told ANI.



"In order to ensure the security and sovereignty of the country, our brave armed force carried out the surgical strike and we salute them for that action. A year has passed. We have seen in spite of it there has been a substantial increase in ceasefire violations in behalf of Pakistan and also on the question of the sponsorship of terrorism against India," he added.



The surgical strike was carried out under the aegis of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Indian Army conducted surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and destroyed terrorist launch pads and killed many terrorists, on September 29, 2016.



"Now it's the question for the government of India, to take a view of what surgical strike has achieved and what more needs to be done in order to effectively curb the proclivity of Pakistan's increasing proclivity to violate ceasefire and attack India with impunity. The government needs to decide what should be done to give a befitting reply to Pakistan. We don't want any more martyrs," Verma further said.

(ANI)